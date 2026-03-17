GTA Wiki goes indie as it slams 'terrible' Fandom ad plague: 'Intrusive, unavoidable for most viewers, and huge'

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Busted.

Trevor Phillips from GTA 5 as he walks through a swanky apartment with Michael De Santa and Franklin Clinton. He&#039;s animated and mid-speech.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Wiki—a spot you've almost certainly ended up at if you've ever Googled anything Grand Theft Auto—has moved homes. It's no longer one of the Fandom cabal of wikis. It's now independent and has, as it boasts on its new homepage, "officially migrated from Fandom. Freedom!"

Why? Per an exhaustive discussion on the GTA Wiki itself, editors write that "It is no secret that Fandom is generally disliked by readers and editors alike." The appointment of a "reportedly pro-AI CEO" last month stuck in their craw, sure, but the big, longstanding issue users and editors have with Fandom is "its increasingly aggressive use of ads.

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(Image credit: Rockstar)

So off GTA Wiki goes to Weird Gloop, a network of community-driven wikis that also hosts the Minecraft Wiki, myriad RuneScape wikis, the League of Legends Wiki, and others. I gotta say: a cursory glance suggests all these wikis are quite a bit nicer than your average Fandom experience.

It's a positive change and, hopefully, a broader one. You ask me, non-Fandom wikis almost always seem to be better-maintained and nicer to browse than their Fandom counterparts. Resources like the UESP, Indie Fallout Wiki, or Tolkien Gateway are all lovely experiences driven by passionate fans. Hell, I've even installed a browser extension to direct me to indie alternatives whenever I land on a Fandom site. It really is just better 99% of the time.

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Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

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