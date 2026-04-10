Pete Hines says he left Bethesda because he didn't want to watch it being 'damaged' and 'abused'

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Hines, Bethesda's former vice president of marketing and PR, left Bethesda in 2023, three years after it was acquired by Microsoft.

Pete Hines speaks onstage at E3 2018.
(Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

For an awful lot of years, Pete Hines was the face of Bethesda Softworks: For game journalists first, as the company's marketing and PR guy, and later the public at large, when Bethesda started holding its own standalone showcases at E3. In terms of public awareness, he was pretty much the number-two guy behind Todd Howard; he was at the company for nearly a quarter-century, and made enough of an impact that when he left, it was a pretty big deal.

A few years down the road from his departure, Hines sat down for an interview with Firezide Chat Gaming, covering a range of topics from his early days at Bethesda—his first credits at the studio, listed on Mobygames, include writing the manuals for Sea Dogs, PBA Tour Bowling 2001, IHRA Drag Racing 2, and a little something called Morrowind—to what he's been doing with himself with all the free time he now has on his hands.

Hines also shared some thoughts on his final months at Bethesda, and what prompted him to leave—something he says he didn't particularly want to do—and while he doesn't speak the name Microsoft, it's not a difficult connection to make.

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He bears Howard no ill will, and is fact very clear throughout the interview that he holds his longtime Bethesda partner in the highest esteem—and credits him for making his final stretch at the studio tolerable. "Todd was the only one who knew [about Hines leaving]," he said. "It's another reason I love that man. He showed up for me when I was just at my wit's end and got me through that, and got me out of there in a way that I still retained my sanity."

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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