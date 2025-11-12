Far-right Polish politician tries to score points by addressing GTA 6's delay in parliament: 'This is a huge scandal'

Despite the fact it won't launch for at least another year, Grand Theft Auto 6 is already having a huge impact on the games industry. Its shifting release date has already caused developers to adjust their own launch schedule to avoid being crushed by its spacetime-curving cultural mass.

But with GTA 6's latest delay to November 19, 2026, the effect is stretching beyond the confines of gaming, even being addressed by Poland's parliament. In a viral clip shared on social media (via GamesRadar) Polish politician Witold Tumanowicz, of the Confederation Liberty and Independence coalition and the National Movement party, took to the stand to address the issue.

The National Movement is a radical right-wing party, opposes the EU, is sceptical of climate change, and has been known to call homosexuality a "disease". But Tumanowicz took a break from medieval rhetoric to crack some jokes about a videogame.

"Madam speaker, honorable members, as part of my parliamentary statement, I wanted to inform you about a very disturbing matter," Tumanowicz began. "An hour ago, Rockstar Games announced that the release of GTA 6 will be postponed until next year.

"This is a huge scandal," Tumanowicz continued. "Frankly, if people don't take to the streets after something like this, I don't know what will happen."

Tumanowicz may have been joking, but suggesting people should take to the streets over a video game delay does not seem like an especially responsible thing for any politician to do. As if this wasn't surreal enough, Paweł Szrot of the right-wing Law and Justice Party responded: "I respect such statements, Representative."

The response to Grand Theft Auto 6's delay within the games industry has been strange and multifaceted. As most developers scramble to escape the game's financial event horizon, Devolver Digital has committed to flying into the black hole and release a game on the same day Rockstar's open-world epic comes out (something that didn't work out for Atari when it launched a game concurrently with digital oxygen thief Hollow Knight: Silksong, it should be noted.)

Elsewhere, Palworld's community manager has warned that Rockstar's game might not only clear out the release window around it, but also the calendar for the entire 2027 awards season. CD Projekt, meanwhile, believes Rockstar is doing the right thing, and has urged the studio not to make the same mistakes it did with Cyberpunk 2077.