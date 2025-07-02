'We need to do a better job': FBC Firebreak devs are revamping progression after finding out that just 5% of players own a level 3 perk

When I said I wanted FBC: Firebreak to be a chaotic and confusing experience I meant in the sense of wacky antics to enjoy with friends, not a progression system which was slow and full of phrases that weren't very well explained or intuitive.

"Our statistics show that slightly less than 5% of our player base owns a Level 3 Perk," Firebreak's v1.3 patch notes say. "That is a different stat from actually equipping it. For a variety of reasons that we need to address, players are not using higher-tier Perks." So that's what the devs are looking to address, partly in patch v1.3 and then again in v1.4 which is scheduled for late July.

"We’re updating the Perk economy in the 1.3 patch to make progression smoother, more rewarding, and better paced," the devs say in a separate deep dive into perks and progression. "The goal is to help players reach their builds faster, experiment more freely, and make more meaningful choices with their Crisis Kits."

Players can unlock perks by just raising their Firebreaker rank (basically career progression). Once unlocked you can either buy new perks or upgrade ones that you already have. "Each Perk can be upgraded from level I (basic effect), to level II (stronger effect), and up to level III (strongest effect that also radiates to nearby allies through the Resonance System)," the patch notes explain. "We know, we need to do a better job in telling you things like this are possible in our game."

There are 50 perks available right now, and upgrading them seems like a must since they're so strong, so why aren't any players doing it? Well, it's complicated, literally.

Progression is a bit of a slog. Builds are only accessed by playing through a limited number of jobs, which are quite short and involve the same few enemy types so they get repetitive really quickly. You also have to play sections of jobs before you can play the full run together, it just seems like a weird way to break it all up. After a few runs, I just left it as is, not bothering to try and get more gear or better perks, but at least I'm not the only one who gave up before a level 3 perk was even on the table.

Despite issues with the progression and a pretty lukewarm Steam 24-hour peak of less than 200 players, Firebreak has recently managed to hit the 1 million players milestone. Hopefully, this achievement alongside the latest patch and v1.2 which aimed to improve the game's early hours will help to drag Firebreak out of this rut and help transform it into a smoother ride for everyone to enjoy.