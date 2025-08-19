The new game from the makers of Delta Force looks like Hunt: Showdown moved to Silent Hill

Project Spectrum | Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Project Spectrum is an upcoming "tactical thriller shooter" revealed tonight at Gamescom's Opening Night Live that sets players off into Ember Zones, where "unspeakable horrors await."

I'll cut right to the chase: There's not a whole lot to go on here. Project Spectrum is a "physiological horror PvEvP game, where you battle against monsters, other players, and your own sanity, as widespread anomalies twist around the world," ONL host Geoff Keighley said, and you can see that in the trailer: A special ops team descends into a haunted house of some sort, and after things go rather badly a lone survivor is asked, "What if you are the beast?"

An interesting proposition indeed, which takes us back to the house and a spooky transformation into some kind of interdimensional spider, which then seemingly gives the business to another spec ops guy. Why? It's hard to tell.

In a subsequent press release, developer Team Jade—the studio behind the Delta Force reboot—revealed a little bit more about the game, which takes place in a world devastated by a "radiant, reality-warping force" called the Ember.

"Everything it touches—cities, landscapes, even life itself—is transformed in unknowable ways, leaving behind dangerous regions called Ember Zones," the studio said. "Players take the role of an Operator, leading high-risk missions into Ember Zones—recruiting and managing a customizable squad of elite Agents, who they ultimately play as to obtain intelligence, neutralize threats, and uncover the secrets of the Ember.

"Every moment in the game is highly dynamic as players face monstrosities created by the Ember, other hostile Agents, and the psychological tolls imposed by the twisted environment. Players must fight back through building and customizing their Agents, utilizing coordinated team synergy, environmental awareness, and creative, improvised item crafting — all while remaining mindful of their Sanity, a crucial resource that depletes easily, and of Executioners roaming the world: powerful beings with unmatched agility and strength controlled by other players."

Project Spectrum isn't currently on Steam but there is a website up at spectrum-project, which unfortunately doesn't have much to see either. But I think Team Jade's participation makes it worth paying attention to. Delta Force has a "mixed" user rating on Steam, but it's also routinely pulling in well over 100,000 concurrent players every day, so it sure seems like the developers are doing something right. If they can bring that same magic to Project Spectrum, who knows? It could prove to be a surprise banger.