The upcoming 'hardcore sci-fi FPS' from the creator of Escape from Tarkov just got a huge lore drop trailer

Fragmentary Order is an upcoming "hardcore sci-fi FPS" project helmed by Rant Gaming and publisher Cor3 with some involvement from Escape From Tarkov boss Nikita Buyanov.

Buyanov has, however, confirmed that Fragmentary Order "is not related to BSG or Tarkov", being more of a separate project. Regardless, it seems to share much of the same DNA when it comes to its music, animation, assets, and even its website.

Set to be a "next-generation multiplayer combat tactical simulator in hazardous environments." It essentially just sounds like an extraction shooter in space. Players will take control of "clone assets" to remotely enter a battlefield spread across the solar system, such as the hostile and partially terraformed planet of Mars, carrying out contracts and scavenging for resources, all while simply trying to make it out alive.

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Fragmentary Order — Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It takes place in the dystopian future of 2251. Humanity had all-but collapsed, but was saved by the mysterious megacorporation known as the Core, which was able "to gather the remnants of everything human", convince the governments of the world to unite, and influence a rapid technological expansion to colonise the corners of space.

It seems as if it's still in relatively early stages. After sharing a seven minute announcement trailer and news of the new game, fans were asking how to prepurchase it, to which the devs replied: "We appreciate the eagerness, but let's not jump ahead of ourselves."

If it sounds like your kind of game, the best way to hit the ground running with it is to head to COR3.GG. Here you'll be able to start reading up and immersing yourself in the lore of Fragmentary Order as well as working towards being a part of the Prime Batch, a limited group of players who will have early access.

To do this you have to become Founders—these are "the operators who go deepest", those who immerse themselves within the game the most, even before it launches. You can do so now by progressing through the COR3 rank system. There are five ranks each giving players access to different perks:

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Forerunner - unique profile frame, guaranteed early access, personal badge, lifetime "nickname reservation", and unique Forerunner Title.

- unique profile frame, guaranteed early access, personal badge, lifetime "nickname reservation", and unique Forerunner Title. The Pillar - high priority for early access, a personal badge, a nickname reservation, and a unique pillar title.

- high priority for early access, a personal badge, a nickname reservation, and a unique pillar title. Torchbearer - "elevated" priority for early access and a personal badge.

- "elevated" priority for early access and a personal badge. Pathfinder - "enhanced" priority for early access and a personal badge.

- "enhanced" priority for early access and a personal badge. Foundation - low priority for early access and a personal badge.

To rise through the ranks you must complete questions and "unlock new layers of the world", build "reputation with factions that remember", and accumulate credits and "high-volume credit flow". There are also daily tasks for you to complete that'll earn credits. Today's was going through the system log integrity to find false instances and correct them—it's very straightforward and easy to complete: it took me all of a couple of minutes.

The website can seem quite convoluted, however, especially when you first access it, but practice makes perfect. I also doubt it'll be integral to playing the game, as it seems more like an attempt to create as much immersion as possible before Fragmentary Order's launch, giving a little extra to those who want a much deeper understanding of the world in which they'll find themselves fighting in.