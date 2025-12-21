The New Blood-published 'immersive stealth FPS' Blood West is free on Epic—but only for 24 hours

Just in case you thought Thief was a little light on eldritch horror.

A man with a cowboy hat and a gun stands by a moonlit wood shack.
(Image credit: New Blood Interactive)

You might just associate New Blood Interactive with games like Ultrakill and Dusk, but the studio's publishing efforts include more than the modern wave of boomer shooters. Games with an immsim bent like Fallen Aces, Gloomwood, and Blood West fill out its catalog; as it notes on the lattermost game's Steam store page, "BLOOD WEST IS SO DAMN GOOD WE DECIDED TO PUBLISH IT AFTER IT WAS ALREADY OUT!"

If that endorsement has you convinced, you can pick up the game for free on the Epic Games Store until tomorrow. It's also available on Steam for half off through the end of the winter sale on Jan. 5, if you prefer to keep your library in one place.

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

