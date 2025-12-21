The New Blood-published 'immersive stealth FPS' Blood West is free on Epic—but only for 24 hours

You might just associate New Blood Interactive with games like Ultrakill and Dusk, but the studio's publishing efforts include more than the modern wave of boomer shooters. Games with an immsim bent like Fallen Aces, Gloomwood, and Blood West fill out its catalog; as it notes on the lattermost game's Steam store page, "BLOOD WEST IS SO DAMN GOOD WE DECIDED TO PUBLISH IT AFTER IT WAS ALREADY OUT!"

If that endorsement has you convinced, you can pick up the game for free on the Epic Games Store until tomorrow. It's also available on Steam for half off through the end of the winter sale on Jan. 5, if you prefer to keep your library in one place.

We didn't review the game, but it sits at a comfortable "Very Positive" user review rating on Steam. It certainly wears its inspirations on its sleeve, with the voice actor for Thief's Garrett, Stephen Russell, playing the protagonist in Blood West. As an "undead gunslinger," you slink around shadows and gather skill upgrades to kill monsters and break a curse that's been put on you.

I couldn't tell you personally whether it lives up to the hype of the immsim classics that it homages, but after today, I'm not sure I know what an immsim is anymore. Either way, free's free! You can grab Blood West for free on EGS until Dec. 21, 2025.

Oh yeah, and it's not a sequel to Weird West or Evil West. All those games came out in the same year in a rare example of convergent evolution.