The Battlefield 6 free trial is live, and if you're new to the scene EA has a detailed guide to get you started

Electronic Arts announced last week that a free trial for Battlefield 6, "the best selling shooter of 2025" (a bold claim given that it's still ongoing), would get underway on November 25. Well, today is November 25, and yeah, you can probably see where I'm going with this. The Battlefield 6 free trial is live!

One thing interesting (and, I think, new) about the Battlefield 6 free trial is that you don't access it through Battlefield 6, as you might expect; if you hop around to the BF6 Steam page, you'll see there's no sort of "try me free!" option available.

Instead, you get to it through Battlefield Redsec, the battle royale mode, which is always free to play. But during the trial period, you'll also have access to three playlists, including a "casual multiplayer experience," across three maps: Siege of Cairo, Eastwood, and Blackwell Fields."

In a nice nod to newcomers, EA also provided a handy breakdown of each game mode available in the trial, as well as some tips on how to play them effectively. So if you don't know what Escalation is, for instance, or how to play it in a way that will actually be useful to your team, this is a way to get a sense of the basics without getting yelled at by everyone. (Or gently chided by PC Gamer editor in chief Tyler Wilde, as the case may be.)

The Battlefield 6 free trial runs until 4 am PT/7 am ET on December 2. Any progress earned during the trial will carry over to the full game should you be impressed enough to buy it (and it's discounted to $59.49/£51/€59.49 in the first-ever Steam Black Friday Sale, by the way). And if you're not, well, you've got Battlefield Redsec installed now, don't you? Maybe give that a shot, too.