You can already earn 24 exclusive items for Battlefield 6's launch, but I'm afraid you'll have to play Battlefield 2042 to get them

After two incredibly successful beta weekends, Battlefield 6 is hot on the horizon. While the BF6 beta challenges already gave us plenty of exclusive rewards to grind for that carry over into the full game, EA has just launched the Road to Battlefield 6 event, which hands out even more goodies. The catch is that you'll be playing the maligned Battlefield 2042 instead of the shiny new BF6 to add these ones to your collection.

In a surprise update to Battlefield 2042 (that we all predicted), this controversial entry in the series is getting new weapons—the KFS2000 and Lynx—and the return of the ever-popular Iwo Jima map.

(Image credit: EA)

EA's master plan is that this update coincides with the launch of the Road to Battlefield Battlepass event in BF2042. Running from Monday, August 18, to Tuesday, October 7 (just three days before the launch of Battlefield 6), this event has 60 tiers of free cosmetic items inspired by Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4.

Here's the full lineup of BF6 items in the pass (as shared by Battlefield Bulletin on X):

Tier 8 - Western Front Weapon Skin + more (Battlefield 1)

- Western Front Weapon Skin + more (Battlefield 1) Tier 19 - Muller Weapon Skin + more (Battlefield V)

- Muller Weapon Skin + more (Battlefield V) Tier 30 - Aurora Vehicle Skin + more (Bad Company 2)

- Aurora Vehicle Skin + more (Bad Company 2) Tier 40 - Blackburn Vehicle Skin + more (Battlefield 3)

- Blackburn Vehicle Skin + more (Battlefield 3) Tier 49 - Commander Soldier Skin + more (Battlefield 4)

- Commander Soldier Skin + more (Battlefield 4) Tier 60 - Sovereign Soldier Skin + more (Battlefield 2042)

24 of these rewards are actually exclusive items for Battlefield 6, like costumes and a tank camo, which you'll be able to use at launch. These are unlocked at tiers 8, 19, 30, 40, 49, and 60, so you'll have to finish the entire event to earn them all. Importantly, these items "will not be available for purchase or as rewards" once Battlefield 6 rolls around: "Only available via Free Pass progression by playing Road to Battlefield 6 in Battlefield 2042.

Will this get me to redownload Battlefield 2042? Unfortunately, yes, even though it's over 100gb, and it's my least favourite Battlefield game. But, if there's one thing I can't resist, it's freebies, especially in a game I'm actually excited about.

Annoyingly, Battlefield 2042 was recently on sale on Steam for just a few bucks. This sale has now ended, so if you're a new fan after getting your hands on the BF6 beta and you want these exclusive rewards, you'll have to shop around for a good price.