You can already earn 24 exclusive items for Battlefield 6's launch, but I'm afraid you'll have to play Battlefield 2042 to get them
Don't shoot the messenger.
After two incredibly successful beta weekends, Battlefield 6 is hot on the horizon. While the BF6 beta challenges already gave us plenty of exclusive rewards to grind for that carry over into the full game, EA has just launched the Road to Battlefield 6 event, which hands out even more goodies. The catch is that you'll be playing the maligned Battlefield 2042 instead of the shiny new BF6 to add these ones to your collection.
In a surprise update to Battlefield 2042 (that we all predicted), this controversial entry in the series is getting new weapons—the KFS2000 and Lynx—and the return of the ever-popular Iwo Jima map.
EA's master plan is that this update coincides with the launch of the Road to Battlefield Battlepass event in BF2042. Running from Monday, August 18, to Tuesday, October 7 (just three days before the launch of Battlefield 6), this event has 60 tiers of free cosmetic items inspired by Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4.
Here's the full lineup of BF6 items in the pass (as shared by Battlefield Bulletin on X):
- Tier 8 - Western Front Weapon Skin + more (Battlefield 1)
- Tier 19 - Muller Weapon Skin + more (Battlefield V)
- Tier 30 - Aurora Vehicle Skin + more (Bad Company 2)
- Tier 40 - Blackburn Vehicle Skin + more (Battlefield 3)
- Tier 49 - Commander Soldier Skin + more (Battlefield 4)
- Tier 60 - Sovereign Soldier Skin + more (Battlefield 2042)
24 of these rewards are actually exclusive items for Battlefield 6, like costumes and a tank camo, which you'll be able to use at launch. These are unlocked at tiers 8, 19, 30, 40, 49, and 60, so you'll have to finish the entire event to earn them all. Importantly, these items "will not be available for purchase or as rewards" once Battlefield 6 rolls around: "Only available via Free Pass progression by playing Road to Battlefield 6 in Battlefield 2042.
Will this get me to redownload Battlefield 2042? Unfortunately, yes, even though it's over 100gb, and it's my least favourite Battlefield game. But, if there's one thing I can't resist, it's freebies, especially in a game I'm actually excited about.
Annoyingly, Battlefield 2042 was recently on sale on Steam for just a few bucks. This sale has now ended, so if you're a new fan after getting your hands on the BF6 beta and you want these exclusive rewards, you'll have to shop around for a good price.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.