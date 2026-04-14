Antarctic Peninsula's long-awaited rework adds a new environmental hazard to Overwatch that'll be a pain for flyers

Overwatch's Antarctic Peninsula is back. No, stop booing, it's been reworked. We have nothing to worry about now—I think. The rework has been in the oven for quite some time, with the map being removed from rotation back in Season 20, and now it's back with some pretty substantial changes.

"The Antarctica Peninsula has been reworked to create cleaner engagements, smooth out team pushes, and make meaningful flank routes throughout the arctic tundra," Blizzard says in a blog post. Antarctica wasn't the most creative map: a lot of indoor spaces were ridiculously claustrophobic while the outside areas were just mosh pits of death. It also didn't have much variety when it came to engagement points, with teams usually entering the objective from one of two chokes.

The three maps have had the following changes:

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