Antarctic Peninsula's long-awaited rework adds a new environmental hazard to Overwatch that'll be a pain for flyers
The rework also changes the maps to "smooth out team pushes".
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Overwatch's Antarctic Peninsula is back. No, stop booing, it's been reworked. We have nothing to worry about now—I think. The rework has been in the oven for quite some time, with the map being removed from rotation back in Season 20, and now it's back with some pretty substantial changes.
"The Antarctica Peninsula has been reworked to create cleaner engagements, smooth out team pushes, and make meaningful flank routes throughout the arctic tundra," Blizzard says in a blog post. Antarctica wasn't the most creative map: a lot of indoor spaces were ridiculously claustrophobic while the outside areas were just mosh pits of death. It also didn't have much variety when it came to engagement points, with teams usually entering the objective from one of two chokes.
The three maps have had the following changes:Article continues below
- Sublevel: Objective entry points have been widened, and the side entry point staircase has been changed.
- Icebreaker: The main entry point to the objective has been changed, instead of the main entry being the high ground on the left you'll be funneled through the bottom door way or to the right side which is now an open air entry point.
- Labs: The back room has been opened up, there's now a cover on the side entry, and there's no more guardrails on the vantage point. We can't see what the right-side vantage point looks like right now, so that may also have some changes.