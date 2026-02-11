Diablo 4's second new class is a summoner who commands demons to fight demons
Warlocks are a fitting counterpoint to the recently released paladins.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The excitement around the return of paladins to Diablo 4 almost made me forget that a second class was still on its way. During today's Diablo Spotlight video, Blizzard reminded us that the Lord of Hatred expansion will launch with a second new class, one designed to contrast the bright and stalwart paladins.
As some recent leaks have suggested, the new class is a dark and brooding group of summoners known as warlocks. It's a class that hasn't existed in the series before, but is being brought to Diablo 2 today in a surprise expansion drop. Diablo 2's warlocks are supposed to be what they looked like in the earliest stages of their demonology, and Diablo 4's warlocks are the class at their prime.
The developers describe Diablo 4's warlocks as the most "heavy metal" class in the game, using chains, fire, and their own demons to fight. The Spotlight video was mostly focused on Diablo 2's warlocks, but Blizzard said a deeper dive on Diablo 4's version of the class will happen on March 5.
From what little we've seen though, the warlocks look like a more unhinged version of necromancers who rip demons straight from hell instead of commanding an army of skeletons. I'll be curious to see how different they actually are when they drop alongside the expansion on April 28.
Some of the juiciest changes coming to Lord of Hatred were also covered briefly in the video, like a new system that basically gives you a 'playlist' of endgame activities to do. These "War Plans" solve a problem that's been in Diablo 4 for a long time: It's never clear what you should be doing next for the best upgrades, especially if you're a newer player. Now, you'll want to ping pong between dungeons and complete your War Plans to start earning points to invest in each activity's skill tree. Those skill trees will let you control what types of enemies show up and what rewards you get.
Over on the class skills trees, things have been moved around quite a bit. Every skill now has different upgrades that change how they work or what kind of element they use. A sorcerer can turn their fire hydra summons into frost hydras, for example. Diablo 4 was seriously lacking a way to actually invest in particular skills that didn't have to do with slapping on unique pieces of gear, but now builds will come together even while you're still leveling up.
All of this should help Diablo 4 feel less like you're chasing after whatever build Blizzard has decided will be good this season and start to experiment more with all the new tools at your disposal. A common criticism of the game is that it's too simplistic, but Lord of Hatred looks like it's carefully adding complexity and customization in a way that doesn't make the game as overwhelming to parse as something like Path of Exile.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lord of Hatred launches on April 28.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.