Overwatch 2's Season 19 kicks off the spooky season with returning Halloween modes and a new addition, Haunted Masquerade

We've got just five days until the summer season is finally kicked out of Overwatch 2 and Season 19 ushers in the season of scares. There'll be a new Halloween-themed battle pass, more Mythic skins than you can shake a stick at, and three modes for players to terrify themselves in.

"No Overwatch Halloween would be complete without resurrecting a little classic terror, the gates of Adlersbrunn will creak open once more in the original nightmare, Junkenstein’s Revenge," an official blog post reads. I don't even want to think about how much time I've sunk into Junkenstein's Revenge over the years, yet I'm still very excited to see it return. Maybe I'm just looking forward to having a new reason to yell at my friends when they inevitably push too far forward and get one-shot by Hog, but the excitement is still there nonetheless.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Then there's Wrath of the Bride, a Halloween mode that hasn't been around for as long as Junkenstein's Revenge but is still considered somewhat of a classic now. "This cinematic co-op chapter sends Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Ashe into the heart of Adlersbrunn to smash barricades, fend off exploding zombie Omnics, and face terrifying bosses," the post says.

It's great to see these two modes making a return, but we all kind of knew that would be the case—however, one surprise Blizzard has thrown at us this year is the introduction of a new Halloween mode: Haunted Masquerade.

Referred to as "Season 19's costumed centerpiece", this new mode adds "mystical masks" to the fight, which heroes can wear to give them specific buffs. "You’ll have the chance to dress up as any actively allied Heroes and acquire special abilities based on which mask you wear in the spectral spectacle," the post explains. "Some masks grant special benefits when paired with specific lore-linked Heroes, pulling from iconic Overwatch moments like Reinhardt and Brigitte bracing their shields together."

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

I've always found the Halloween modes in Overwatch a rather good way to get into the holiday spirit, so I'll be looking forward to seeing what Haunted Masquerade brings to the table, which is already stacked with two great modes.

'What about the battle pass? I wanna hear about the skins', I hear some otherworldly voice ask. Don't you worry, Season 19 will also bring a new battle pass and a ton of fantastic, horrifying skins. This season is clearly Halloween-themed, so heroes will get monstrous skins such as:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A legendary Oni Cassidy

Mermonster Wuyang

Vampire Moira

Ninja Sombra

Pirate Reinhardt

Cursed Woods Echo

Cursed Teddy Zenyatta

Cursed Candle Torbjörn

There'll also be a vampire Kiriko skin (because of course there is) and R-7K Preserver Ramattra Legendary skins for those who purchase the Premium battle pass. While players will be able to enjoy not just one but two mythic skins this season: Divine Druid Lifeweaver and Cyber Fuel Junkrat. Lifeweaver's will be available from the beginning of the season, and Junkrat will get his mid-season alongside Kiriko's Spirit Keeper mythic weapon.

All in all, it's shaping up to be a great season for Overwatch.