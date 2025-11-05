Our national nightmare is over: Battlefield 6 challenges just got 100 times easier
Finally, assignments are now actually in reach.
I'm a sucker for a strong progression system, and between account level unlocks, weapon levels, mastery camos, and assignments, Battlefield 6's got just that. The issue since launch is that the majority of the assignments have been so outlandishly demanding that they're almost impossible to complete. This issue has only gotten worse since the release of Redsec, where meeting some of these challenge requirements is even harder in the free-to-play.
Thankfully, our collective frustration is over, as Battlefield Studios takes its first pass at improving specific assignment challenges, explaining that the goal is to "[cut] down on time investment while maintaining a focus on skill-driven progression".
All in all, there's "a total of 90+ adjustments" across class, weapon, mode, unit, and gameplay assignments in this update, and it's just the first of many: "the scale of our plans for Challenges and Assignments are large and will take place over multiple server-side and client-side updates, expect additional updates in the future."
These changes are already live in-game, and any progress you've already made will automatically apply to the new criteria. Yes, that does mean that you might find you've now completed some assignments or challenges' updated demands.
Almost all of the challenges have seen major reductions, but some of the highlights include:
- Assault rifle damage required for Rapid Fire 1 reduced from 10,000 to 3,000
- Carbine ADS kills and damage required for Danger Close 1 reduced from 250 and 10,000, respectively, to 30 and 1,000
- Enemy suppressions and hipfire damage required for Bullet Storm 1 reduced from 300 and 10,000, respectively, to 10 and 3,000
- Healing required for Support 1 reduced from 5,000 to 500
- Revives required for Support 2 reduced from 200 to 60
- Squadmate deploys on spawn beacons required for Assault 2 reduced from 50 to 5
With these welcome assignment tweaks live and more on the way, I only hope we can get a fix for many challenges outright failing to track. I, for one, haven't been able to complete a bunch of daily challenges even after spending a reroll on them.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
