Our national nightmare is over: Battlefield 6 challenges just got 100 times easier

I'm a sucker for a strong progression system, and between account level unlocks, weapon levels, mastery camos, and assignments, Battlefield 6's got just that. The issue since launch is that the majority of the assignments have been so outlandishly demanding that they're almost impossible to complete. This issue has only gotten worse since the release of Redsec, where meeting some of these challenge requirements is even harder in the free-to-play.

Thankfully, our collective frustration is over, as Battlefield Studios takes its first pass at improving specific assignment challenges, explaining that the goal is to "[cut] down on time investment while maintaining a focus on skill-driven progression".

All in all, there's "a total of 90+ adjustments" across class, weapon, mode, unit, and gameplay assignments in this update, and it's just the first of many: "the scale of our plans for Challenges and Assignments are large and will take place over multiple server-side and client-side updates, expect additional updates in the future."

These changes are already live in-game, and any progress you've already made will automatically apply to the new criteria. Yes, that does mean that you might find you've now completed some assignments or challenges' updated demands.

Almost all of the challenges have seen major reductions, but some of the highlights include:

Assault rifle damage required for Rapid Fire 1 reduced from 10,000 to 3,000

Carbine ADS kills and damage required for Danger Close 1 reduced from 250 and 10,000, respectively, to 30 and 1,000

Enemy suppressions and hipfire damage required for Bullet Storm 1 reduced from 300 and 10,000, respectively, to 10 and 3,000

Healing required for Support 1 reduced from 5,000 to 500

Revives required for Support 2 reduced from 200 to 60

Squadmate deploys on spawn beacons required for Assault 2 reduced from 50 to 5

With these welcome assignment tweaks live and more on the way, I only hope we can get a fix for many challenges outright failing to track. I, for one, haven't been able to complete a bunch of daily challenges even after spending a reroll on them.