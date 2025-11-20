My prayers have been answered: Battlefield 6 Engineers can now spawn with 5 rockets, meaning you can send tanks straight to the scrap yard

Life as an Engineer in Battlefield 6 can be unforgiving, especially if you're on defense. Spending all your time, energy, and resources on killing a gaggle of tanks with a whole squad of Engineers behind them can, at times, feel like a worse fate than Sisyphus rolling his boulder up a hill; at least he doesn't get headshot by a sniper from halfway across the map when he's at the top of the mountain.

But life goes on, and you have to make do with what you have, and every so often, it does get better. I had one of these moments recently when I hopped into a Rush match and found that my Anti-Armour field spec perk now spawned me in with five RPG rockets straight away; yes, you heard me, FIVE.

(Image credit: EA)

We were on defence at Liberation Peak, and thanks to the extra rockets, I was able to tear apart the attacking enemy tanks, firing off MBT-LAW missiles one after the other until they were nothing but scrap. It was glorious.

I was wondering where the update had come from when I stumbled across this post from DBONKA, explaining how this field spec had been slightly tweaked: "Previously, this perk provided +2 max rockets, but it was balanced by the fact that you had to seek out a supply bag to get them and wait for the resupply. Now you spawn right away with them."

Seeking out a supply bag and resupplying may sound easy enough, but you would be mistaken. Because that all depends on whether you A. have any medics on your team and B. have medics that actually remember that the resupply bag is part of their kit.

Most of my time in matches is taken up with hunting down a resupply bag, perching on it to refill my rockets, and praying that whoever set it down doesn't place another somewhere else on the map. Oftentimes, it's quicker and easier to just kill myself so I can respawn with a fresh set of rockets.

You could say that this will make life harder for tanks or any other vehicle in Battlefield 6, and all I say to that is: good. Vehicles are already too much of a pain in the ass when it comes to attack and defence modes like Rush and Breakthrough, and I will gladly take any shred of luck that happens to pass my way, this spec change being one such example. In an ideal world, I'd be armed with unlimited missiles, but that may be a bit much.