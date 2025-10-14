It's not just you: Hit registration is bugged in Battlefield 6 and DICE is working on it

After a handful of days to really dig into Battlefield 6, folks are starting to identify some bugbears. There's the slow progression, the wonky server browser, the high CPU usage, and oh yea—there's something deeply wrong with hit registration.

If your gun isn't always shooting straight, that's partly by design—Battlefield 6 guns have "bloom," an accuracy penalty that increases bullet spread the longer you fire continuously. While some Call of Duty transplants are gobsmacked by the mechanic on principle, DICE is currently investigating instances where bloom is working a little too well.

As no shortage of clips shared over the weekend reveal, sometimes guns just decide to be inaccurate at extremely close range, or at the beginning of a magazine when they should still be accurate. But there's a good chance that we're talking about multiple bugs disrupting accuracy, and it's probably not all bloom's fault. Perhaps there's something deeper wrong with hit registration while using certain attachments or movement techniques?

"Alright, which one of you loaded up my rifle with blanks?" wrote Reddit user KaiKamakasi over a particularly painful example of an inaccuracy bug.

This was the clip that prompted DICE game designer Florian Le Bihan to put the call out for more wonky instances of hit registration.

"We're currently investigating this issue," Le Bihan wrote on X on October 13. "It is commonly observed with the target being visibly hit (blood splatters) but no damage is confirmed in the HUD (no hit indicator etc...)."

In another replay, Le Bihan said DICE has identified a bug that causes the first few bullets of a magazine to miss soon after crouching. Not all of the clips we're seeing include crouching—according to Le Bihan, there are two other bugs causing bloom and dispersion to go wild.

"The Beta bug was actually fixed but we've identified another issue (two in fact) that impacts dispersion/bloom in an unintended way and will cause you to have more dispersion at times," he wrote in another reply today. "The team is working on this and we're looking at general balance/tuning of dispersion too."

While the official Battlefield channels have yet to mention upcoming hotfixes for accuracy, I'd be surprised if a week goes by before they're patched up. It sounds like DICE will also use the opportunity to tone down the intended bloom across all guns. I hope it doesn't overcorrect toward Call of Duty's laser beam meta, as Battlefield 6 does not need any more reasons to main assault rifles and carbines.