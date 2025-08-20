If EA won't make another Battlefield Vietnam, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is here to pick up the slack

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hell Let Loose, the decently popular WW2 milsim that's been plugging along since 2019, is getting a proper sequel set in a theatre of war that videogames rarely visit. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is bringing back the 50v50 skirmishes of the original with new maps, weapons, and most importantly, vehicles of the era.

By vehicles of the era, I'm of course talking about helicopters. Aerial units are new to Hell Let Loose, which publisher Team17 says "play a pivotal role in transporting soldiers to landing zones, delivering supplies to the team in tactical locations, conducting reconnaissance and offering aerial firepower."

Before you call up your old Battlefield Vietnam buds for one last ride, you should know Hell Let Loose caters to a slightly different crowd with its hardcore war reenactments. Yes, it has Battlefield-like capture modes, but it's much more of a milsim in the vein of Squad, itself born from the Project Reality Battlefield 2 mod.

Tanks are slow and stalwart, soldiers die in a single shot to the chest, and teams are organized into platoons that rely on voice chat to keep the front supplied and build spawn points. I expect HLL: Vietnam's helicopters to be similarly squirrely.

Still, Hell Let Loose is easier to pick up than Squad. In my Hell Let Loose review (70%), I called it "a fun and accessible introduction to milsims," though I dinged it for lacking the detail work of Squad.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Team17) (Image credit: Team17) (Image credit: Team17) (Image credit: Team17) (Image credit: Team17) (Image credit: Team17)

Hell Let Loose has benefited from four years of patches since then, and one developer change. The outfit that made the original game, Black Matter, sold the Hell Let Loose property to Team17 back in 2022, who then brought on Expression Games to develop this sequel. Black Matter, meanwhile, rebranded as Good Fun Corporation and is making a "PvPvE extraction RPG" set in Napoleonic Europe.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is coming to PC and consoles day one. The Steam page is live now, teasing a 2026 release. It sounds like the sequel won't have an early access period like the original.