Devil Daggers 2 is in development, as its creator confirms fewer than 1,500 people survived longer than 8 minutes in the original

Because it's as scary as it is hard.

This time 10 years ago most of my PC Gamer colleagues were addicted to Devil Daggers, a lo-fi survival FPS whose grimy low-poly art style beat the current early 3D nostalgia wave by at least four years. It's pretty simple: you stand in a flat and featureless arena and fend off increasingly nasty waves of eldritch foes with magical daggers. The object is to stay alive for as long as possible.

This description undersells how moreish Devil Daggers is. Let me turn to Chris Thursten, who declared it his favourite game of 2016. "It's Pure Quake, basically," he wrote. "It is to Quake what the blue meth in Breaking Bad is to regular meth, except it's real."

