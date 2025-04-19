Gloomwood's research update transforms it from Thief with guns into Dishonored with mutations, letting you inject dissected monster juice into yourself to gain their powers

We still don't know the real name of Gloomwood's doctor protagonist, but I'm beginning to suspect it might be 'Jekyll' given what he gets up to in the game's new Research update. This latest addition to New Blood's Thief-inspired immersive sim folds in some game-changing abilities, which you essentially steal from Gloomwood's enemies in the grisliest manner possible.

As explained in the update's Steam blog, the research update introduces the lab. The update's trailer implies this where you'll attempt to synthesise a cure for the plague that afflicts Gloomwood's Victorian gothic world. But the more immediate function of the lab is ethically murkier, letting you research serums that can transform you into several of the game's monsters.

A crucial tool in this operation is the new bonesaw, used to chop up felled foes before you stuff the body parts into your suitcase and lug them back to the lab, where—after the appropriate "research"—you'll reduce these body parts into powerful, mutative serums.

Currently, your good doctor can transform into three of the game's nonhuman creatures. Injecting some goatman goo into your veins will turn you into a "walking tank", while a dose of bat barber blood will let you jump extra high and then slow-fall so you don't take damage.

Finally, a shot of crowman juice will enhance your movement speed, helping you flee from alerted enemies (or perhaps get the jump on them).

New Blood also says these various serums will allow you to "blend in with your new…friends". Presumably, this means you can use them as disguises to slip past the matching monsters unnoticed. Does it count as social stealth when the creatures you're sneaking past are rabidly hostile monsters? Answers on a postcard please.

Seriously though, this is a radical enhancement of Gloomwood's possibility space, one that would seem to shift the needle from its original 'Thief with guns' premise toward the more exotic magical powers of Dishonored. Admittedly, Gloomwood's abilities have more limitations attached, you have to work a bit harder to acquire them, and they are one-shot serums rather than consistent powers. Also, New Blood notes that these abilities are optional, and you'll still be able to skulk through the game as a normal, everyday gunslinging doctor.

The research update also brings an overhaul to the doctor's journal, which features new art, sound and animations. There's a video of that below. It's pretty swish.

Players will be able to commence research once they reach the game's mirror realm. But New Blood says this is only a temporary situation, with research shifting to later in the game as of the next update. New Blood doesn't say when this next update will arrive. But since the studio updates the game every few months, we can probably expect another chunk of Gloomwood to turn up sometime in the summer.