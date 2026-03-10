Bungie is adding more shell skins to Marathon's battle pass after feedback

A lot of folks weren't too happy with Marathon's season one battle pass when it came out alongside the full game last week. While it's nice that Marathon "rewards passes" never expire, many argue $10 is a bit steep for a pass that contains gun skins and charms, but only a single character skin.

So Bungie says OK, have more skins. Three additional shell skins are coming to the season one track in April. At the same time, new Arachne-themed shell skins will come to the Codex as unlockable challenges.

"When you spend in Marathon we want you to get great value - whether that's the game, the deluxe edition, the Rewards Pass, or the in-game store," the Marathon account said on X. "We've heard your feedback on the Rewards Pass, so this season we're making the following improvements."

Article continues below

Here's the full rundown:

S1 Rewards Pass: We're adding three new Runner Shell Styles to the premium track (Thief, Assassin, Destroyer) and one to the free track (Recon). We're also adding a WSTR Shotgun Style and a Profile Emblem to the free track. We are aiming for these added rewards to come in mid-April to align with the middle of the season.

Earned Arachne Shell Styles: Disciples of Arachne will soon be able to earn Arachne Shell Styles through the Codex as part of an upcoming update, also targeting mid-April to align with the middle of the season.

LUX: As a reminder, the $9.99 (or regional equivalent) LUX bundle now grants 1120 total LUX, up from 1100. Everyone who purchased this bundle prior to this change has been credited 20 LUX per bundle purchased.

And here's what those new rewards pass skins will look like:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie)

Yea, something about those skins tells me they'll be pretty popular. The Recon and WSTR shotgun skins above will be available on the free track, but additional black/white colorways for Thief, Assassin, and Destroyer will be on the premium track.

What today's update doesn't address, however, is the complaint that Marathon's battle pass doesn't award any premium LUX currency back to the player—a somewhat rare omission for the $10 buy-in. Bungie concluded with a reminder to be "thoughtful and constructive," as it "helps us move faster and make better calls," but left that last piece of feedback hanging.