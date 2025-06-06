Half-Life 2 becomes a loot-hoarding roguelike dungeon crawl in this Next Fest mod demo

It is the year 2025 and everything is a roguelite now. Even the games of yesteryear are getting randomizers and procedural generation shoehorned in, and Half-Life 2 isn't escaping either. Good thing that SourceWorld is pretty dang fun, if its newly released Next Fest demo is any indication.

It's a standalone total conversion for Half-Life 2 (you only need to have the original game in your Steam account) that casts you as a dimension-hopping impoverished hitman from a liberated timeline, hunting Combine remnants across time and space on a shoestring budget.

SourceWorld Steam Demo Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'd previously mentioned SourceWorld in my 2024 roundup of Half-Life 2's most impressive mods. Back then, it was closer to a proof-of-concept prototype. A technical feat, but unpolished. The version now available on Steam isn't much larger, but it has seen a lot of under-the-hood changes and refinement, including a complete rewrite of the game's procedural map generation system, more functional AI (Half-Life 2's enemies were never designed to feel their way around dynamic environments), a tutorial mission and a cleaner, more functional interface. It almost feels like a retail game, circa 2005. And yes, that was twenty years ago. I feel old too.

Unlike Gordon Freeman (who operates on much more retro FPS rules), SourceWorld's Jack Lunin has a Deus Ex-esque inventory to juggle. You've got separate inventory spaces for helmets, body armor and boots, six customizable weapon slots and as many hotkeys for consumable items like cans of healing goo. You can only carry so much (and that includes ammo), so you probably don't want to be hoarding every single item you see, but make sure you snag the valuable stuff to trade for extra money between missions.

Despite the somewhat fiddlier inventory management, this is still Half-Life 2 combat, with a couple extra wrinkles and more of a close-combat focus. You're kicking open doors, taking names and delivering lead through a procedurally generated urban labyrinth.

Each map has an assortment of possible objectives (including search-and-destroy or rescuing captive NPCs) and varying levels of hostility and environmental hazards. There's some other light RPG elements including perks and a skill tree, allowing you to delve into deeper, more dangerous universes

As for when we'll see a full, final release of SourceWorld, that's still up in the air. In their demo release blog post, Bronco Development (the two-man core team behind the project) reiterate that this is a passion project being worked on during their free time. That said, they're still hoping for a full release sometime next year, but they don't want to make promises that they can't keep. The SourceWorld demo is live now on Steam, and all you need to do is click Download Demo on the middle-right segment of the mod's store page.