Funcom may have closed down Metal: Hellsinger studio The Outsiders, but its co-founder and Battlefield vet David Goldfarb says it's not over yet: 'We're working on the 2.0 version of The Outsiders, so we're not dead'

Down but not out.

Metal: Hellsinger
(Image credit: The Outsiders)

From the outside looking in, Metal: Hellsinger looks like a success story. Developer The Outsiders released its diabolical rhythm FPS in 2022, and it immediately inspired a string of positive reviews. We gave it a respectable 78%, though other critics went a lot higher. On Steam, its overall user rating is Overwhelmingly Positive.

A more than solid result for the studio's first release, and probably a relief for the team, who'd previously had to watch its previous project, Darkborn, get shelved.

"So this is just a data point among many, many data points," he says. "Unfortunately, it's one very close to me, but there are so many studios that have gone through this bullshit. Some of it is Covid hiring. There’s a million reasons why it's happening—some of it's just interest rates and loans and people not having money to invest. It's just a tough time, and stuff happens, and then you're in this situation that really, really sucks."

Increasingly, the bar is set so high, and the obstacles are so monumental, that it's hard to stay afloat unless you make a hugely successful game—at least under the traditional publisher/developer model. Where a small indie team can keep at it for years with only moderate successes, things are very different when your fate is in the hands of a large company, like Funcom.

"We didn't succeed enough critically, although people loved the game on Steam," Goldfarb says. "And we also didn't sell enough. I mean, we did fine, but you need to make a substantial amount. So when those things don't happen, and the market is the way that it is, it’s very hard to stay alive."

