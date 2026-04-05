Star Wars Zero Company studio founder praises Lucasfilm and Respawn for taking a chance on a tactics game

News
By Contributions from published

"Looking at some of the things going on in the industry, it's very derivative. Art is always that way."

Togruta character in Star Wars Zero Company looking at camera.
(Image credit: Lucasfilm, EA, Bit Reactor)

Good art generally requires risk-taking and good business is generally risk-averse—sucks for you if you're trying to make a big budget videogame based on one of the most popular movie series ever made in a relatively niche game genre, but them's the breaks.

Unless you're Bit Reactor, of course, then you're doing just that. Founder Greg Foertsch told PC Gamer associate editor Ted Litchfield in a recent interview that he has Lucasfilm and Respawn to thank.

Article continues below

You might think Zero Company's being a Star Wars game would cancel out any skepticism about turn-based tactics, but familiar characters don't always sell a niche game, even if it's great. The exceptional Marvel's Midnight Suns—which Foertsch and many Bit Reactor team members worked on—was a commercial flop upon release despite a cast of comic book all-stars and glowing reviews.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.