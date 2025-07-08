For the next 2 weeks Destiny 2 is completely free to play, even the stuff you normally have to pay for

Destiny 2 is free to play so you can unleash your divine genocide of alien races at anytime without spending a dime, but naturally some pretty big parts of the game are locked behind expansions that cost money.

For the next two weeks, though, you can see everything it has to offer thanks to the newly-started "open access," which makes "all currently available Destiny 2 expansions," along with all three currently available Destiny 2 Episodes, free to play for everyone.

I don't see this as a huge deal for complete newcomers to Destiny 2, because believe me there's plenty to do in the parts of the game that are normally free anyway. But if you've been in for a while, you're not sure if you want to make a financial commitment, but you're curious, well, these next two weeks are for you.

Even better, you'll retain all currencies, gear, Title, Triumphs, and cosmetics earned during the open access period after it's over, even if you opt not to pay for any of the premium stuff. That's a pretty sweet deal.

If you are ready to make the move from free to paid player, this is a good time for it: A big pile of Destiny 2 content is currently on sale on Steam for up to 92% off, so you can snag the excellent Witch Queen expansion, for instance, for $2.39, or the saga-ending The Final Shape and its annual pass for $20. Note that those sale prices are only good until July 10 though, when the Steam Summer Sale comes to an end, so if you want to take advantage you're going to have to move quickly.

Bungie held a Destiny 2 open access period in 2024 ahead of the release of The Final Shape—this year's freebie comes ahead of the release of The Edge of Fate expansion, "the biggest change to Destiny 2 since it launched," which is set to go live on July 15. Destiny 2's new open access period runs until July 22.