I'm not the biggest fan of snipers in Borderlands 4, especially since I main Harlowe and Amon, but Katagawa's Revenge is one of the few exceptions. Firing either a volley of lightning turrets or exploding fire orbs, this legendary is only a sniper in name, as you barely even need to aim to inflict heavy damage.

Unfortunately, getting Katagawa's Revenge requires quite a bit of legwork, especially when compared to the likes of the Complex Root. You'll not only need to progress the story into Carcadia Burn, but you'll basically need to finish this region's arc (thanks to Zane's inclusion, it's one of the best, though). Here's what you need to do to get your hands on this legendary sniper.

How to get Katagawa's Revenge in Borderlands 4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

You have a chance of getting Katagawa's Revenge from the Driller Hole boss in the Queen's Cradle in Tonnage Peel, to the northeast of Carcadia Burn near the Lowrise safehouse.

To unlock access to the Driller Hole boss inside Queen's Cradle, you need to complete the Unpaid Tab main mission. This quest sends you into this location alongside Zane to investigate the Ripper Queen's activity, and eventually killing Driller Hole.

Thanks to its proximity to a safehouse, and how close the boss is to the entrance, it's really easy to return to farm Driller Hole for legendary drops once you've beaten him during Unpaid Tab. That's handy because Driller Hole has a handful of other dedicated drops too; I got the G.M.R. assault rifle while hunting for Katagawa's Revenge.

While Katagawa's Revenge can drop with various manufacturer parts, its unique Stormcloud perk means it is guaranteed to be an incendiary and shock Maliwan weapon. While toggled to incendiary, you'll shoot flaming orbs that will shortly fall to the ground and explode over a massive area. In shock mode, it will instead create a cloud of lightning turrets around the target that continuously zap them. Both modes deal great damage and benefit greatly from builds with high fire rate or ammo efficiency, like Harlowe or Rafa.