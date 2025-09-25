Sniper rifles in Borderlands 4 aren't my cup of tea, but like the similarly definition-breaking Katagawa's Revenge sniper, the Complex Root is simply too good to ignore. This legendary sniper shoots a slow-moving mesh of…energy bolts? It's a barrage of projectiles that twist and turn as it moves, giving it the potential to hit larger enemies multiple times with a single shot.

While it's a toss-up which one's better for your build, there is one clear advantage the Complex Root has over the Katagawa's Revenge: you can start farming for the Complex Root shortly after leaving the comfort of the Launchpad.

How to get Complex Root in Borderlands 4

You can get Compex Root from the Mimicron boss at the end of the Tipping Point Order bunker to the southeast of Idolator's Noose, Fadefields. In fact, it's near the coast just east of Sol's Fortress Indomita and Wyclef's Reprieve safehouse, so it's easy to access and return to for farming.

Like all Order bunkers (such as the one hiding the Hot Slugger), you need to find the bio canister to crack open the bunker door, and Tipping Point might stump you. To open this bunker, face the entrance from the base of the stairs and head left to the northwest corner, where you'll find a large vent with a broken fan. Go inside, climb up the platforms to find a small room, pick up the canister, and drop through the hole in the floor before throwing it at the bunker door. Then it's just a matter of fighting through the Order troops until you reach Mimicron.

As mentioned, Complex Root's unique perk, Sierpinski, causes it to shoot slow-moving, diverging projectiles. This sounds terrible on paper, but it's a big advantage against bigger enemies since each projectile can hit enemies multiple times as it passes through them (potentially landing bonus critical hits, too).

Complex Root can drop in all elements, so you'll be able to get whatever fits your builds best—for my Neutron Capture Harlowe build, that's radiation. While the Complex Root is a Maliwan sniper, it's not guaranteed to roll with this manufacturer's elemental swapping feature, and can have parts from other brands too. I've got one with a Ripper mag and Jakobs accessory, which is very good for boss damage.