Chances are you've played a battle royale before (or even an extraction shooter) and know that higher rarity weapons are better—you'd pick a yellow over a grey any day. Naturally, you'd assume your goal in the Battlefield 6 battle royale, Redsec, is to swap your guns almost constantly to climb up the gear tiers as you go. But it's not quite so simple.

Say hello to weapon kits. These nifty items look incredibly unassuming; they're just a thin satchel with a specific weapon badge slapped on the front. It's easy to ignore them or forget you ever picked one up, but they're among the most important loot you can find. Why? You can use a weapon kit to upgrade guns to higher rarities, boosting specific stats and applying various attachments.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA)

There's a weapon kit for each gun type, and you can either use them right from the item on the ground (hold 'E') so long as you have the correct weapon type, or from your inventory if you're saving it for later. If you've got one in your backpack that you can use, you'll see a blue arrow icon in the bottom left, near your armour.

When you use a kit, you'll be given a choice of two options. For example, I upgraded a green KTS100 MK8 LMG to blue quality with the 'accuracy' package to favour ranged handling, but I could have chosen the 'versatile' option to add a flash hider, slightly raise mobility, and moderately increase reload speed.

Either way, they provide invaluable upgrades to your armoury without having to scrounge around to replace your existing gear. They're surprisingly common items in containers, on desks, or as mission rewards, so it's much easier to find weapon kits than it is to consistently scrounge for high-tier loot.

Just be warned: once you use an upgrade kit on a specific gun, you can't remove it and transfer it to another, so try to at least find a weapon you like before choosing to upgrade it. Fingers crossed these kits will give you the edge you need to win. If not, you'll at least give the enemy that loots your corpse a nice present.