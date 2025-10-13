Battlefield 6's most terrifying weapon is actually an SMG the size of a thimble

It's fair to say that, as shooters go, Battlefield 6 has quite a fast time-to-kill, with guns like the M4A1 and SGX dropping you in a matter of seconds. However, high bloom (random bullet deviation causing shots to not land where you're actually aiming), especially on assault rifles (looking at you, M433), has resulted in the very strange situation where SMGs are actually more effective than ARs at medium range.

One of the prime examples of this is the PW7A2—one of my favourite weapons so far, thanks to incredible accuracy at range on top of already strong TTK and handling. Well, that's only the tip of the iceberg, as I've just got my hands on the SCW-10 SMG.

You'll need to complete the Close Quarters 1 assignment to unlock the SCW-10, which requires you to get 300 close-quarter kills with SMGs and inflict 10,000 damage while aiming with SMGs. Thankfully, this isn't as bad as most other assignments.

Now, I'll admit, the SCW-10 might be the worst-looking gun at first sight, owing in large part to its very small frame, low precision stat, and measly 15 bullets in a magazine. The thing is, these don't matter once you've actually seen the gun in action. Boasting higher than average damage and a very high 800 RPM rate of fire, the SCW-10 can drop enemies in nano-seconds, especially if you get a headshot.

Seriously, this thing rips through enemies so fast that I'm convinced it's bugged, or that my opponents surely must've been pelted with bullets from my allies beforehand. Though I suppose this is compensation for having such a small magazine.

Luckily, the best SCW-10 loadout can get around this somewhat, as you can upgrade the magazine to either 20- or 25-rounds and use the mag catch for faster reloads. With that problem largely overcome, you're left with an SMG with swift handling and a blazingly fast TTK in close range. And yet, like most SMGs, it somehow also boasts accuracy to rival assault rifles at medium range.

First time using the scw 10 and yea this gun is a problem. It kills so fast I think some of these enemies are low hp. pic.twitter.com/w8hqtw5yNcOctober 13, 2025

While the SCW-10 is terrifying, it's only made me more fearful of the KV9 SMG. I'm yet to unlock it (it's Rank 45), but it somehow manages to squeeze 1080RPM out of its tiny barrel. Although its damage is the standard 25, so lower than the SCW-10, it could be even more deadly, at least at very close ranges.

All I know is that I no longer have a need for an assault rifle; I'll just use carbines and SMGs for as long as they're more accurate than ARs.