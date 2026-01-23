More than 40 US Democrats call for a 'thorough investigation' of EA's Saudi-led buyout over risks of layoffs, studio closures, and 'coordinated anti-labor practices'

Pushback against the proposed acquisition of Electronic Arts is growing, but whether or not it will matter is a different question

Three months after US senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren expressed "profound concern about the foreign influence and national security risks" that could result from the Saudi-led takeover of Electronic Arts, 46 House Democrats have joined the chorus with a letter calling on FTC chair Andrew Ferguson to "carefully scrutinize" the proposed takeover.

The letter's signatories, led by Labor Caucus co-chairs Steven Horsford, Debbie Dingell, Mark Pocan, and Donald Norcross, say they have "serious concerns" that the acquisition will lead to layoffs, studio closures, wage suppression, and an unwelcome concentration of sports and entertainment brand ownership that could lead to "anticompetitive coordination."

