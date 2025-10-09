Here's the Battlefield 6 release time for your region

For those who've been eagerly waiting, finding out the exact Battlefield 6 release date and time for your region will be top priority. There's nothing quite like dropping into a Battlefield game on day one and enjoying the pure carnage and chaos of a good Conquest match. For those who played the beta, you'll know that Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be a solid instalment to the series, channelling its iconic large-scale warfare experience.

Battlefield 6 is set to release on October 10, but this is different based on time zone, so when you can actually play will vary. There also isn't any early access to the game (no, not even with the deluxe edition), though pre-purchasing will get you the Tombstone Pack, which has an additional skin.

For those who want to shell out even more, there's the Phantom Edition, which contains a whole heap of extra bits that are listed on the Steam page. All that said, here's the Battlefield 6 release time for each region so you know when you can start playing.

The Battlefield 6 release date is October 10 for most territories, but as is generally the case with game releases, for some time zones this will actually be October 11 instead.

Here are the release times, with additional times in the infographic above:

West Coast US: 8 am PDT

8 am PDT East Coast US: 11 am EDT

11 am EDT UK: 4 pm BST

4 pm BST Europe: 5 pm CEST

5 pm CEST Australia: 2 am AEDT (October 11)

2 am AEDT (October 11) New Zealand: 4 am NZST (October 11)

As always, you can find Battlefield 6's technical requirements at the bottom of the Steam page, though if you were able to run the beta back in August, you should be fine.

Can you preload Battlefield 6?

Yes, you can preload Battlefield 6, and with launch being so close, the preload is active. You can start it via the store page. The requirements recommend 80 GB of available space, so while it's a fairly chunky game, it's not quite the 100GB and up you can expect when downloading Call of Duty.