Battlefield 6 is already walking back its Conquest changes after immediate backlash, but it's still not what we were really asking for

Just two days ago, Battlefield Studios bravely announced a Battlefield 6 change no one asked for: Conquest mode ticket counts were reduced to make matches faster. Some maps had max tickets (or respawns) slashed by 100, but others, like Operation Firestorm and Mirak Valley, lost a whopping 300 tickets.

This move was immediately greeted by an unprecedented surge of angry chatter. Honestly, I was quite shocked at just how quickly the community rallied on a random Wednesday to voice their concerns. The lesson here is: don't mess with Battlefield's traditional mode, or you'll be met with pitchforks.

After all, people complaining about Conquest matches ending due to the time expiring and not down-to-the-wire battles of attrition weren't annoyed by the tickets; they were annoyed by the timer.

Announced just after promising overhauls to Battlefield 6's currently slow progression systems, Battlefield Studios has confirmed its reverting the controversial ticket change: "We've heard your feedback about the recent reduction of Conquest starting tickets and will be reverting the ticket count across all maps to their original launch value of 1,000 and 45-minute timed rounds."

This was followed by an oddly amusing warning that "this change may lead to longer match durations" on larger maps like Mirak Valley and Operation Firestorm, and…yeah, I don't think you'll hear any complaints about that.

Of course, this isn't actually the resolution many were hoping for. The initial alteration was in response to complaints that Conquest matches were ending far too often due to the timer expiring, and that timer is still here and unchanged.

Nevertheless, Battlefield Studios notes it'll continue to monitor feedback and gameplay data until it's got the match flow right, so we could see further changes in the future.