Battlefield 6 is already walking back its Conquest changes after immediate backlash, but it's still not what we were really asking for
That's not quite the solution I expected.
Just two days ago, Battlefield Studios bravely announced a Battlefield 6 change no one asked for: Conquest mode ticket counts were reduced to make matches faster. Some maps had max tickets (or respawns) slashed by 100, but others, like Operation Firestorm and Mirak Valley, lost a whopping 300 tickets.
This move was immediately greeted by an unprecedented surge of angry chatter. Honestly, I was quite shocked at just how quickly the community rallied on a random Wednesday to voice their concerns. The lesson here is: don't mess with Battlefield's traditional mode, or you'll be met with pitchforks.
After all, people complaining about Conquest matches ending due to the time expiring and not down-to-the-wire battles of attrition weren't annoyed by the tickets; they were annoyed by the timer.
Announced just after promising overhauls to Battlefield 6's currently slow progression systems, Battlefield Studios has confirmed its reverting the controversial ticket change: "We've heard your feedback about the recent reduction of Conquest starting tickets and will be reverting the ticket count across all maps to their original launch value of 1,000 and 45-minute timed rounds."
This was followed by an oddly amusing warning that "this change may lead to longer match durations" on larger maps like Mirak Valley and Operation Firestorm, and…yeah, I don't think you'll hear any complaints about that.
Of course, this isn't actually the resolution many were hoping for. The initial alteration was in response to complaints that Conquest matches were ending far too often due to the timer expiring, and that timer is still here and unchanged.
Nevertheless, Battlefield Studios notes it'll continue to monitor feedback and gameplay data until it's got the match flow right, so we could see further changes in the future.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Battlefield 6 review-in-progress: Our thoughts so far
Best Battlefield 6 guns: How to unlock them all
Battlefield 6 dog tag locations: All collectibles
Battlefield 6 campaign missions: How long to beat
Battlefield 6 M4A1 loadout: Set for life
Battlefield 6 PW7A2 loadout: The best SMG
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.