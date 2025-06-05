Arkane's timewarp shooter Deathloop is free on the Epic Games Store for the first time ever

Epic's game giveaways aren't quite the whiz-bang thrillers they used to be—after six years of freebies, it's all become a bit routine—but every now and then it still manages to hit one out of the park. Today is one of those days, because today, and until June 12, you can pick up Arkane's excellent Deathloop for the low, low price of absolutely zero dollars.

It speaks to the strength of Arkane's lineup that even though Deathloop is far from the studio's strongest offering—it's no Prey, or Dishonored, or Arx Fatalis—it's still a hell of a good game: A clever, compact, and stylish take on the immersive sim genre that makes your worst botches, the sort of thing you might be tempted to reload over, part of the fun.

What is DEATHLOOP? | Play It Now With Game Pass - YouTube Watch On

And it's genuinely impressive how the game's disparate parts come together over the course of the game: Bumbling blindly through Blackreef's four regions in the early days of Deathloop slowly gives way to understanding, focus, and ultimately, a plan that's genuinely satisfying when it all (eventually) comes together.

Deathloop's invasion-style multiplayer is a lot of fun too (and now that I'm thinking about it, I'm feeling a genuine itch to reinstall the game specifically so I can jump in and become a headache for other people). It took me longer to warm up to Deathloop than other Arkane games, but by the time it was all over I was absolutely there.

All of which is to say, if you haven't played Deathloop yet you really should (unless you absolutely hate immsims or shooters in general for some reason), and now there's no excuse not to because it's completely free: Just pop around to the Epic Games Store, click the appropriate button, and enjoy. (This is also a notable giveaway because, according to our running tracker of free games on the Epic Games Store, this is the first time Deathloop has gone on the block.)

Deathloop is the reason for the season, but it's not the only freebie this week: You can also pick up Ogu and the Secret Forest, a 2D adventure-puzzle game in which you'll "befriend bouncy characters and defeat strange creatures to unravel the mystery of the charming world." Very different sort of vibe but it looks cool too, and holds a "very positive" rating on Steam, where it initially launched in July 2024.

Ogu and the Secret Forest 1.0 Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Deathloop and Ogu are free on the Epic Games Store until June 12. After that comes another notable giveaway: Two Point Hospital, the not-entirely-serious (and exceptionally good) hospital building and management sim from Two Point Studios, which is also going up for giveaway on Epic for the first time ever.