All-women Counter-Strike 2 pro league ESL Impact will halt operations at the end up its upcoming finals

ESL Impact, a Counter-Strike 2 pro league exclusively for women, says it will suspend operations at the end of its eighth season in November.

"While ESL Impact has succeeded in its mission to raise the profile of women's Counter-Strike, despite significant investment, the current economic model is simply not sustainable," the league wrote in today's announcement.

"Our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive esports ecosystem remains a core value for EFG, and we will continue to support the community. With this upcoming season being the last of the current ESL Impact iteration we want to thank all the players, teams, and fans for your dedication and for everything ESL Impact has accomplished."

ESL Impact has struggled since it began operations in 2022: As noted by HLTV, the league eliminated the Katowice tournament in 2024 and saw multiple organizations withdraw ahead of the start of the 2025 competition. But Ksenia "vilga" Kluenkova, captain of Ninjas in Pyjamas Impact, said ESL Impact "was a beacon of hope and without their tireless effort, the competitive landscape within women’s Counter-Strike would not have reached the level it has today."

"This departure leaves a gap that cannot be overstated," Kluenkova wrote on X. "With no active tournament organisers, our scene risks losing the very platform that keeps competition alive. Players need tournaments not only to showcase their skill, but to grow, connect and inspire future generations.

"We want to express our gratitude to ESL Impact for everything they have built and given to us. At the same time, we call upon others - organisations and partners - to step forward and invest in this community. We hope for more TOs to help keep our dreams alive, to ensure that the passion and talent here is not lost, but amplified."

Furia fe player Karijna "kaahSENSEI" Takahasi shared similar sentiments, describing the league shutdown as "the saddest thing that has happened to us in recent years."

"ESL Impact was the main tournament that every team kept playing year after year with a dream, but the dream is still alive and we will not give up," Takahashi wrote. "To anyone who plays ESL Impact, don't give up, this is not the end."

ESL Impact team Made in Brazil said in a joint statement with Flyquest Red and Imperial Valkyries that the coming shutdown of the league "is a heavy blow to the thousands of athletes, teams, fans, and everyone who believes in a more inclusive esports ecosystem," but committed to "do everything we can to keep women's Counter-Strike alive and thriving worldwide."

Founded in 2000 as the Electronic Sports League, ESL grew to become one of the largest esports event organizers in the world. It was acquired in 2022, along with tournament platform FACEIT, by Saudi Arabia's Savvy Gaming Group, for $1.5 billion. ESL Impact had a total annual prize pool of $300,000 for 2025, split evenly between two seasons and shared between the top eight teams in North America, South America, and Europe, as well as the top eight teams in the season finals.