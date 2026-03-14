Darktide is getting a new extraction-esque mode where you go outside and try not to die from radiation poisoning: 'If time runs out and you die, you get nothing'
No PvP, but a familiar loop nonetheless.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Darktide sure is a dark game. That's both because it's set in the dreariest of dreary sci-fi settings, the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and because missions mostly take place in shadowy, industrial environments familiar to anyone well-versed in the tabletop game's lore or numerous videogame adaptations. If it's a bit too shadowy and claustrophobic for you, rejoice, as it's about to lighten up—though it's no less grimdark.
A blog post and teaser trailer from earlier this week showed off a new mode from the Beyond the Hive update where players can expect to leave the confines of Hive Tertium and journey into the sunny dunes of Atoma Prime. Called "expeditions," these new missions involve traveling to explorable scavenge zones and trying to safely get out with precious Tech-Remnants in tow. It's sort of like an extraction shooter without the PvP.
It should still be plenty dangerous, though. Roaming patrols of enemies in a wide-open map will require a different approach to hordes fought at close quarters, and the blog post notes "radiation and pollution means you can’t stay there for too long." To succeed, you can either reach the end of a mission alive or decide to call it early; "if time runs out and you die, you get nothing. It’s a high risk, high reward."Article continues below
There's a degree of randomization, too. While the blog post states the new expeditions are "not truly procedurally generated," they are "very randomized" and "should feel quite unique every time you go for a new run." The game will also spawn additional enemies if you get into scraps too much, so it seems like a tactical approach might just triumph over mindlessly squashing every heretic in sight.
It sounds like a nifty twist on the extraction formula, and if you're chomping at the bit to try it, you can do so when the update releases March 17.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.