A mod that lets you play Half-Life 2 multiplayer as the mercs from Team Fortress 2 is coming to Steam
Wake up and smell the jarate.
The opening seconds of the trailer sold me on the whole enterprise. It's the unforgettable scene from the start of Half-Life 2 where a Combine cop tells Gordon Freeman to pick up a piece of trash. Only you're not playing Gordon Freeman in this scenario. You're playing the Scout from Team Fortress 2, a man who has a baseball bat and thinks every problem is a fastball.
Lambda Fortress is a mod for Team Fortress 2 that lets you play Half-Life 2 (and the campaigns from other Source Engine games) in either singleplayer or multiplayer as a full suite of mercs. The rest of the trailer highlights the chaos you can cause in and around City 17 as a pack of rocket-jumping fools with access to ÜberCharge, and it looks absolutely bugfuck.
Part of what's wild about Lambda Fortress is that it'll let you bring your existing Team Fortress 2 inventories into Half-Life 2, so you and your friends can have whatever nonsense weapons and hats you've earned. It's going to have new weapons as well, and I can't wait to see what the modders have cooked up.
How is it going to handle the vehicle sections? Will everyone have their own boat? That sounds messy, but then so does everything about Lambda Fortress. I can only assume maximum messiness is the point.
Lambda Fortress doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have its own Steam page so you can keep track of it.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.