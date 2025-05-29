A mod that lets you play Half-Life 2 multiplayer as the mercs from Team Fortress 2 is coming to Steam

Lambda Fortress Steam Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The opening seconds of the trailer sold me on the whole enterprise. It's the unforgettable scene from the start of Half-Life 2 where a Combine cop tells Gordon Freeman to pick up a piece of trash. Only you're not playing Gordon Freeman in this scenario. You're playing the Scout from Team Fortress 2, a man who has a baseball bat and thinks every problem is a fastball.

Lambda Fortress is a mod for Team Fortress 2 that lets you play Half-Life 2 (and the campaigns from other Source Engine games) in either singleplayer or multiplayer as a full suite of mercs. The rest of the trailer highlights the chaos you can cause in and around City 17 as a pack of rocket-jumping fools with access to ÜberCharge, and it looks absolutely bugfuck.

Part of what's wild about Lambda Fortress is that it'll let you bring your existing Team Fortress 2 inventories into Half-Life 2, so you and your friends can have whatever nonsense weapons and hats you've earned. It's going to have new weapons as well, and I can't wait to see what the modders have cooked up.

How is it going to handle the vehicle sections? Will everyone have their own boat? That sounds messy, but then so does everything about Lambda Fortress. I can only assume maximum messiness is the point.

Lambda Fortress doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have its own Steam page so you can keep track of it.