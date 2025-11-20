Fortnite outdoes itself once again: the next chapter features an unfilmed scene from Kill Bill, announced by Quentin Tarantino

The live service path travelled by Fortnite has been unprecedented, dizzying in its ever-increasing scope and capable of springing truly impressive surprises, such as the recent Simpsons crossover. Now Epic has done it again.

The next chapter of Fortnite will feature as its centrepiece an unfilmed scene from the Kill Bill series, with the chapter itself themed around the two films and their upcoming theatrical re-release as Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.

The unfilmed scene was originally intended to be a part of Kill Bill Volume 1, and is called The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge. It was announced by no less than director Quentin Tarantino and star Uma Thurman at a Fortnite event hosted at the Vista Theater in Hollywood, California (owned by one, erm, Q. Tarantino).

Tarantino has previously spoken about elements of the films that were left on the cutting room floor, with Yuki's Revenge being removed for pacing reasons. The scene, or "lost chapter," features Yuki, the sister of the slain Gogo Yubari, hunting down The Bride to seek revenge for her sister. Which certainly sounds like a Kill Bill sequence.

The announcement came with a new poster which, unbelievably, features the Fortnite character Fishsticks in shades as well as Yuki and The Bride. What is unclear is how exactly this unfilmed sequence is going to be incorporated into the game: is it an animated short, do players go through a scripted quest, is it some sort of large-scale event?

Revenge is a dish best served cold. 11.30.25 pic.twitter.com/r5DbBKlTyPNovember 19, 2025

The one. The only. #QuentinTarantino #FortniteSeven pic.twitter.com/IYxD8w4Y62November 20, 2025

This remains to be seen, though it is perhaps worth noting that Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will also feature a new and unseen anime sequence. If you're interested in going to see that, by the way, maybe pack some diapers: the running time is a bladder-squeezing four hours and 51 minutes (with the concession of a 15 minute interval). It's out December 5.

If you haven't seen Kill Bill, it's only the most stylish and sensational pair of martial arts movies ever: Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead by lover Bill (David Carradine) after he shoots her in the head and steals their child. And then: her quest for revenge.

Tarantino has mooted returning to Kill Bill over the years, toying with the idea of a Volume Three that would feature The Bride and daughter B.B. Kiddo twenty years after the events of the first two films.

"I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later," said Tarantino in 2021 on The Joe Rogan Experience. "Just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered and then the Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of casting Uma and casting her daughter, Maya, and the thing would be fucking exciting."

Kill Bill joins a list of IP that now resembles nothing so much as an ever-scrolling Wikipedia page: you'll soon be able to pitch the Bride against characters from the Simpsons, Star Wars, WWE, King of the Hill, Squid Game, KPop Demon Hunters, Mortal Kombat, the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the list goes on and on. Fortnite Chapter 7 launches on November 30.