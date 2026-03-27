Street Fighter 6's new DLC character is into incest, and somehow Capcom is making the whole thing even weirder

Where do I even start? Street Fighter has, historically, featured some pretty weird storylines, but I don't think anyone was prepared for incest. Then Alex came along. This new DLC fighter for Street Fighter 6 (who first appeared in Street Fighter 3: New Generation) arrived on March 17, and let's not beat around the bush here: the dude is incestuous.

The beanie-wearing brawler's storyline concludes with the revelation that he marries and knocks up his second cousin (who is also his adoptive sister), Patricia. It's really, really weird. Maybe in this post-Game of Thrones world, Capcom thought incest was trendy. Unsurprisingly, players have emphatically said "No thanks."

Incredibly, though, Capcom's managed to find a way to make things a lot weirder. Rather than acknowledging the fact that this is creepy as hell or doubling down and defending this bizarre storyline, it's opted for… gaslighting?

Article continues below

It's hard to read the response (spotted by Eurogamer) in any other way. Here's what Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama had to say on X: "We apologize for any confusion that recent topics regarding Alex's story may have caused." So we're just confused? What are we missing here?

Nakayama continues: "While we have not changed the characters’ backstories, after internal review by the development team, we plan to revise certain text passages that may have been misleading in the near future."

We apologize for any confusion that recent topics regarding Alex's story may have caused.While we have not changed the characters’ backstories,after internal review by the development team, we plan to revise certain text passages that may have been misleading in the near future.…March 26, 2026

To be clear, there is nothing to be confused about. Patricia is Alex's adoptive sister and second cousin. Capcom is not disputing this. It's all there in the storyline. But Capcom is insistent that we're misunderstanding the relationship, which has now been cleared up in what reads like a hastily-written bit of fanfic titled A Toast Between Fathers.

And when I say "cleared up", I really mean the short story just reiterates that Alex has known Patricia since she was a baby and is now married to her. It also notes that the pair grew apart for a while, but it also doubles down on the idea of him being a protective big brother.

If anything, this makes the whole thing even creepier. Capcom isn't simply presenting an incestuous relationship and leaving it at that—which would be weird enough—it's actually holding it up as a positive thing. This is romantic, apparently. And it's totally OK because they spent a few years not hanging out.

I've reached out to Capcom for more details regarding potential changes and what it thinks people are confused about, and I'll update this story with any new information.

Anyway, 2026 is nuts. And it's only March.