Fighting game YouTuber offers $10,000 bounty for upgraded netcode in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

News
By published

It's Marvel, baby.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 hero art showing purple archer man aiming bow at camera.
(Image credit: Capcom, Marvel)

It's no secret that arcade fighters reward absurd precision and reaction times, and that means you need robust netcode if you want to play these games online and have a good time. While rollback netcode has recently become the standard for big name fighters, the communities behind older games are understandably eager to see it come to the classics—so much so in one case that there's a big pile of cash in it for capable modders.

FGC streamer and YouTuber Maximillian Christiansen (known online as Maximilian Dood) is prepared to make it raaaain for anyone who can "solve the issue of making rollback netcode work in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3," which is on Steam but uses less responsive delay-based netcode. If you're not sure he's good for it, just take a look at the Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite mod he'd put nearly $30,000 into as of 2024.

It's hard to overstate how transformative the tech can be for a fighting game—it's so prized that players will drown out its announcement with cheers and applause. Where delay-based netcode won't honor your button mashing until both players receive the input data, rollback netcode predicts what will come next and will quickly, you know, roll things back if it was wrong. It's as good a solution as has been cooked up for a genre where every frame of information matters, and it feels much better than the sluggish stretches that characterize a bad match played with delay-based netcode.

Article continues below
2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.