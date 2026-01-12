Fanatical bundle lets you snag 3 Fallout games, Disco Elysium, a ton of Steamworld, and more for roughly $3 a pop
I'd take that deal. You'd take that deal? Damn good deal.
What are your New Years' resolutions? Well, scrap them (you were gonna anyway, let's face it)—because your new one is to play Disco Elysium if you haven't already. Ranking highest on our top 100 list for years, until Baldur's Gate 3 came along, this all-timer RPG is currently around $3 on Fanatical.
That's because it's part of the Best of Platinum Collection on Fanatical, which is a real doozy. In case you're not familiar with how these deal bundles work, you can get three to four games for $3.33 a pop, five to nine games for $3 each, or over 10 games for $2.90—basically, your minimum spend is at least $10, but you are getting some solid value for some excellent games (prices in GBP are the same, which isn't how conversion rates work, Fanatical). The list includes:
- Fallout 76, which I hear is actually pretty good nowadays
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, which is worth it by virtue of being Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout 3, which I'm blood-pact obligated to tell you is inferior to New Vegas, but still worth playing
- Disco Elysium, a game PC Gamer absolutely loves to bits, myself included
- DOOM (2016), a real solid FPS by any metric
- Robocop: Rogue City, which caused our very own Andy Chalk to admit he was wrong about a videogame
- Four entire Steamworld games, a bundle within a bundle!
These are just the heavy hitters included in the deal, but if you want to flesh out your library on the cheap, you can't go wrong with the games on offer. We're talking two all-timer RPGs bare minimum and, best of all, these are all Steam keys, so you don't have to do the scary thing of installing a different client.
The bundle ends in just under 19 days from the time of writing—or January 31—but it is, unfortunately, a 'while stocks last' situation. Fanatical only has a limited number of keys, so if you've got a tenner to fork out for some classics it's worth doing so now. At the very least for a game that raised our expectations of what an RPG can do.
