Mod fixes 17-year-old lip-sync bug in Fallout 3 and New Vegas

[Fallout New Vegas mod] Lip Motion Fix - YouTube

Nexus Mods is currently hosting a Fallout modding marathon timed to coincide with the second season of the TV show. Fresh off a rewatch of the first season I'm replaying New Vegas right now myself, and keeping an eye on new mods like the ones that add a unique upgradable outfit for the Courier and extend the companion wheel.

The highlight so far is Lip Motion Fix, a mod that is available for both New Vegas and Fallout 3 since it deals with a consistent issue in both games. As modder Asterra highlights in a before-and-after video, lip sync is broken in both games in the exact same ways.

The dialogue generation system gets a bunch of things wrong, defaulting to a closed mouth when a character should be pronouncing the "ee" sound at the end of "modesty" for instance, or treating "town" as if it's pronounced "tone". It also has trouble with elements of the script like dashes and voice actor guidance given in brackets, and plenty of other things besides.

Which is why Lip Motion Fix has a lot of work to do, not only in fixing the multiple lip-sync problems across these two games, but being compatible with popular mods that tweak dialogue and replace actors like Brave New World does—as well as mods that change the way NPCs look. It's an impressive amount of work.

It's also a bit of a process to install, coming with an executable called you'll need to run if you want other mods to be patched as well. As someone who used to rely on heavy mod loads but has defaulted to much lighter vanilla-plus selections these days, this feels like another reason to pat myself on the back for relying on just a handful of the best New Vegas mods. Like Convenient Fast Travel Markers and Just Vanilla Sprint and MTUI and Unlimited Followers Everywhere.

Oh, and Brave New World. I've got Radio Free Wasteland installed as well, of course. And a couple of other random mods I've been testing out. Maybe this isn't as light a mod load as I thought it was.