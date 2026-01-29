Fallout 76 is free to play until Feb 5, but if you want that sick NCR power armor from the Fallout show, it's gonna cost you

The Fallout TV series sure is good at making us want to play Fallout games, huh? A single moment in this week's episode, where a sick suit of NCR power armor was unveiled alongside the stirring Fallout theme, had me itching mightily to reinstall a Fallout game—any Fallout game, really—for a fresh playthrough.

If you feel the same, it sounds like a great time to dive into Fallout 76 because it's completely free to play from now until February 5, which will carry you through to the Fallout Season 2 finale next week.

If you want to wear that dope NCR power armor from the show in Fallout 76, though—that ain't free. That ain't even close to free. The Fallout 76 Mojave Bundle, which includes that tasty NCR armor skin, a Legion Legate outfit, an NCR flag and neon New Vegas sign, a fancy lookin' new super sledge, and a few other odds and ends, will run you $30 USD.

That's pretty steep, especially considering everything else Fallout related is on sale on Steam at the moment. You can actually buy Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 4 for a total of $17.50, or two months of Fallout 1st (which gets you a private world and a monthly allowance of in-game currency in Fallout 76, among other things) for $26. But $30 for a few outfits, camp decorations, and a sledge? Kind of a lot.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Of course, if you don't mind waiting a while, the Mojave Bundle is bound to go on sale eventually, and probably within a couple months. Looking at Fallout 76 previous bundles, for instance, the Pitt Recruitment Bundle was also priced at $30 in September 2022, but by mid-November of that year it was on sale for 40% off. Same with the Skyline Valley Lost Treasures Bundle in 2024, which went on sale less than two months after it first appeared.

Maybe waiting a bit is the best strategy. Speaking of which, if you haven't seen Fallout Season 1, it's going up on YouTube this week for the low price of completely free. Don't wait too long to watch it though, because it'll only be available until February 11.