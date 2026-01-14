Fallout Season 2 episode 5 finally mentions Forced Evolutionary Virus, an integral part of the Wasteland and the source of the Super Mutants

Eagle-eyed viewers, or just those who are as nosey as I am, may have spotted something particularly interesting towards the end of the latest Fallout Season 2 episode: The first mention of the Forced Evolutionary Virus (FEV).

After breaking out of Vault 31, Norm and the rest of Bud's Buds travel the Wasteland and arrive at the old Vault-Tec HQ, where Norm manages to find a working terminal and hacks in to discover what the company had planned for Vault 31, 32, and 33.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

It's only on screen for a second, but the following pops up: "F.E.V. (Forced Evolutionary Virus) is the gene-altering… agent for organism supercharging. The following is a…" Unfortunately, Norm doesn't get to see any more as he's rudely interrupted by an unsettled Ronnie McCurtry, who fries the terminal and then attacks Norm.

We won't see the fruits of this virus, at least not yet, but it does play a massively important role in Fallout's story, so for those who are curious, or again, nosey, let me explain what exactly FEV is and what its purpose is in the Wasteland.

FEV is an artificial virus created before the Great War by the defense contractor and research organisation West Tek, in its NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) Division. We've actually seen a representative of West Tek in the TV show already, as Leon Von Feldon, a pre-Great War West Tek scientist, was actually around the table with Barb when she uttered the famous line "War never changes." He is also mentioned in Fallout and Fallout 3.

(Image credit: Prime TV)

During said meeting where Barb suggested Vault Tec could give each corporation present vaults of their own, which they could do what they wanted with, Feldon actually briefly suggests: "What about using a vault to develop a Super Mutant soldier using illegal immigrants?" Classic West Tek.

FEV forces both the genotype and phenotype of organic beings to change so others can easily modify it to whatever their desire is, one step towards creating the 'perfect' human. And the vault Feldon is referring to here is likely Vault 87, found in the Capital Wasteland.

The virus is mentioned in pretty much every Fallout game as its the driving force behind the Super Mutants who roam the Wasteland and is part of experiments enacted by the Enclave, you know that scary looking place from Season 1 with all the scientists and Belgian Malinois, as well as being utilised by Fallout 1's final boss, the Master, for his army of scary big mutants.

FEV is also responsible for unleashing horrors unto the Wasteland and was one of core inspirations as to why the Brotherhood of Steel had a policy concerning technological containment. Needless to say, FEV is a pretty big deal in Fallout.

With FEV now mentioned in the show, alongside Feldon's wishes for Vault 87, it's safe to assume that we may well see some Super Mutants turn up, it's just a matter of whether we get to see them before the end of season 2.

Although, I don't have much of a clue what role a Super Mutant could play in Fallout season 2 or what plans Vault Tec had for Vault 32 or 33 in relation to them. But I'm very excited to find out and see what carnage will undoubtedly follow suit.