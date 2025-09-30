Fallout: London's first DLC could be just around the corner, but brace yourself to roll a fresh save

I can't tell if the fact that Fallout: London (FOLON)—the "DLC-sized" total conversion mod for Fallout 4 that transplants you from the US to Blighty—released last July feels way too long ago or way too recent. Two things are for sure, though: I am decrepit and falling apart and FOLON's first DLC gets closer every day.

And what do you know? As I was writing this article, FOLON project lead Dean Carter posted a tantalising image to the game's Discord, showing a figure labelled "soon" being shot by a figure labelled "today," which suggests to me that first DLC might be closer than ever. Like, today close. I think it might come out today, is what I'm saying.

Called Rabbit and Pork, FOLON's first DLC will hit alongside its in-development 1.03 patch and is, sources say, quite large. But there is a touch of bad news: as spotted by RPS, the FOLON devs say the new content will require you to start up a completely new save.

"The DLC is DLC in name only really," wrote Carter, on the community Discord a few days ago. "it adds in a lot of fixes and some cut/new content. So it'll require a new save."

Which is a shame if you're many hours into the most aggressively limey (I'm a limey; I can say it) Fallout experience yet, but it's for a good cause. Carter added that one of the reasons it's taken the team so long to put the DLC and patch 1.03 together—besides, you know, these guys are volunteers—is because they've been "ensuring any future groundwork for other quests in other DLCs won't require the new game save."

So hey, at least when DLC #2 comes out, you won't have to do this dance again. Plus, to hear the team describe it, Rabbit and Pork sounds less like a DLC and more like a particularly meaty patch (hence "DLC in name only," I suppose). "There's various new side quests of different sizes but no main quest content" writes team director Emily Kemp. It sounds like if you're after a big, new, DLC-y main quest to sink your teeth into, you might be waiting for the next one.