Danny Trejo becomes Bethesda reply guy, pops up amid the studio's Fallout anniversary fest to demand a New Vegas remaster

The course of history has a habit of plucking individuals from its stream and making them, by complex processes, tribunes of a class—figureheads onto which the demands of an era are projected and through whom they find voice. Martin Luther, Maximilien Robespierre, Karl Marx: these are less individuals than they are avatars of their epochs. Now, another joins their number: Danny Trejo, Hollywood actor and, as of recently, Bethesda reply guy.

Bethesda was making all manner of hullabaloo about its Fallout Day celebration in the run-up to the event. That includes, of course, social media posts. One day before the event, Bethesda posted a reminder to its Instagram, urging fans to tune in for announcements and merch drops about Fallout 76 and Fallout 4.

Our Danny wasn't distracted. He was in there like a flash on his official Danny Trejo Instagram account: "Remaster New Vegas boss! 🔥" our hero demanded, right there in Todd Howard's backyard. At time of writing, it's the most-liked comment on the post, with 50 replies pretty much all saying some variant of 'Hell yeah'.

Trejo speaks for a whole bunch of fans. Bethesda announced a 10th anniversary edition of Fallout 4 at its Fallout Day event yesterday, but the only New Vegas announcement pertained to a new physical release that came with some new tchotchkes. New Vegas players weren't thrilled; they were hoping for something to do with the game itself.

You might say Trejo has a vested interest in a New Vegas remaster. He is, after all, in the game. He plays Raul Tejada, the game's ghoul vaquero companion. Honestly, though? I think the guy might just be a genuine Fallout nut. He was posting some rather excellent fanart of Raul to mark New Vegas' anniversary mere days ago, and he was right in there to play a Wasteland version of himself not long after Fallout 4 originally released.

For what it's worth, my gut feeling is some kind of New Vegas touchup is all-but-inevitable after the Oblivion remaster's success, but it'll have to wait in line behind that Fallout 3 remaster that's almost definitely on its way. When/if it does get here, Trejo better post a screenshot of his character, or I'm liable to kick off.