Black Ops 7 Season 1 release date and roadmap
Season 1 is almost here.
You've no doubt seen the buzzwords thrown around by Activision already that Black Ops 7 Season 1 is the biggest Black Ops season ever, and they're not lying: it's a massive first update, not helped by the fact that it also doubles up with Warzone's integration. It's so big that the Season 1 roadmap infographic is almost illegible without a magnifying glass.
So that you don't need to dig up a magnifying glass, I've already done the hard work for you. Below, I'll go over the Season 1 release time for both Black Ops 7 and Warzone, and the new content you can expect in each mode.
Black Ops 7 Season 1 release date
BO7 Season 1 launches on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm GMT across all platforms. This coincides with Black Ops 7's Warzone integration too, so the battle royale mode will also be getting a big overhaul on December 4.
Keep in mind that Black Ops 7 continues the tradition of seasonal updates effectively coming in two halves, as the Season 1 mid-season update arrives "in the new year".
Black Ops 7 Season 1 roadmap
Season 1 brings the following content to all Black Ops 7 and Warzone modes:
- Seven new guns
- Maddox RFB assault rifle (battle pass)
- Kogot-7 SMG (battle pass)
- Sokol 545 LMG (in-season event)
- Sturmwolf 45 SMG (in-season event)
- Hawker HX sniper (in-season event)
- NX Ravager special (in-season)
- Ballistic Knife melee (weekly challenges)
- Six new attachments
- Akita Scorchlink Akimbo
- MPC-25 Contrabloom Laser
- M8A1 Autostrike-X8 Conversion
- CODA 9 Adaptive Discharge Mod
- AK-27 Battle-Scar Conversion
- Redwell Shade-X Suppressor
- Two new operators
- Dorne
- Scorn
- Six events (only three revealed so far)
- Rally Point community event
- Naughty & Nice CODMAS challenges event
- Astra Malorum Zombies leaderboard event
- New bundles
That's already a lot of stuff available in all Black Ops 7 has to offer, but it gets even more ridiculous when you see what's coming to each specific mode.
Multiplayer
The following is only available in BO7 multiplayer:
- Nine maps
- Fate (new)
- Utopia (new)
- Odysseus (new)
- Standoff (remastered)
- Sleighjacked (map variant, in-season)
- Meltdown (remaster, mid-season)
- Yakei (new, mid-season)
- Fringe (returning, mid-season)
- Unknown map variant arriving mid-season)
- Nine game modes
- Prop Hunt
- One in the Chamber
- Sharpshooter
- Sticks and Stones (in-season)
- Gun Game (in-season)
- CODMAS: Holiday Havoc limited-time event (in-season)
- CODMAS: Snowfight limited-time event (in-season)
- Takeover (mid-season)
- Unknown game mode arriving in-season
Zombies
Here's everything coming to Zombies in Season 1:
- Three new maps
- Astra Malorum (round-based)
- Exit 115 (survival)
- Zarya Cosmodrome (survival)
- Four modes
- Ashes of the Damned directed mode
- Astra Malorum director mode (mid-season)
- CODMAS: Jingle Hells limited-time mode (in-season)
- CODMAS: List Keeper's Challenge limited-time mode (in-season)
- New O.S.C.A.R enemy
- New LGM-1 Wonder Weapon
- Light Mend and Shatter Blast ammo mods
- Frost Blast, Tesla Storm, and Mister Peeks field upgrades
- Mule Kick Perk-A-Cola
- Elemental Exposure and Slaylist Gobblegums
Warzone
With Warzone's Black Ops 7 integration finally arriving, here's all the new content and big changes being made:
- New Haven's Hollow map
- Verdansk reworks with new Signal Station POI and remastered Factory POI
- Six new modes
- Battle Royale casual
- Resurgence casual
- Weekend limited-time modes
- Holiday Rush limited-time mode (in-season)
- High Octane (mid-season)
- Unknown mode arriving in-season
- Loadout overhauls
- Access to all existing and future Black Ops 7 weapons
- Max five attachments
- Overkill enabled by default, so you can automatically equip two primary weapons
- Wildcards are removed
- Weapon build sharing carries over into Warzone
- Improved perks and categories
- New Adaptive perk
- Needle Drone, Pinpoint Grenades, Phantom Signal, and Echo Unit equipment available in Warzone
- Movement overhauls
- Default Tac-Sprint removed
- Increased base sprint speed
- You can combat roll with the Mountaineer perk
- New win streak rewards available in-season
Endgame
Black Ops 7's unique repeatable PvE activity, Endgame, is also receiving new content in Season 1:
- Four new world events
- Colossus of Avalon
- Toxic Tyrant
- Wraith Wing (mid-season)
- Unknown fourth event
- Eight new exotic skills from completing world events
- Mega Punch: Replaces your weapon butt with a deadly punch that knocks back enemies and deals more damage.
- Conjuration: Kill enough enemies to summon Toxin Butterflies that harass and damage enemies.
- Echo Shell: Significantly reduces damage taken from behind.
- Celebration: Enemies damaged or affected by equipment have a chance to trigger mortar rounds that target enemies.
- Frost Cloud: Enemies damaged or affected by equipment have a chance to trigger a frost cloud that slows enemies.
- Resurrection: On fatal damage, become temporarily invulnerable instead of dying. Available once per match.
- Shattered Shield: Stun and damage nearby enemies when armour plates break.
- Graviton Reaction: Taking melee hits can spawn a black hole that damages and displaces enemies.
- Phantom Skill Track (in-season)
- Ambush: Critical hits from behind on unaware enemies deal more damage.
- Fast Melee: Faster melee speed.
- Trap Avoidance: Traps and mines take longer to detect you. Undetectable when fully upgraded.
- Silent Movement: Quiets movement and reduces enemy detection distance.
- Elusive Target: Reduces the accuracy of enemies shooting at you.
- Decoy: Taking significant damage deploys an Echo Unit that distracts enemies.
- CODMAS festive items, including snowballs and gift-wrapped supply boxes
