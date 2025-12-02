You've no doubt seen the buzzwords thrown around by Activision already that Black Ops 7 Season 1 is the biggest Black Ops season ever, and they're not lying: it's a massive first update, not helped by the fact that it also doubles up with Warzone's integration. It's so big that the Season 1 roadmap infographic is almost illegible without a magnifying glass.

So that you don't need to dig up a magnifying glass, I've already done the hard work for you. Below, I'll go over the Season 1 release time for both Black Ops 7 and Warzone, and the new content you can expect in each mode.

Season 01 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - YouTube Watch On

BO7 Season 1 launches on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm GMT across all platforms. This coincides with Black Ops 7's Warzone integration too, so the battle royale mode will also be getting a big overhaul on December 4.

Keep in mind that Black Ops 7 continues the tradition of seasonal updates effectively coming in two halves, as the Season 1 mid-season update arrives "in the new year".

Black Ops 7 Season 1 roadmap

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

Season 1 brings the following content to all Black Ops 7 and Warzone modes:

Seven new guns Maddox RFB assault rifle (battle pass) Kogot-7 SMG (battle pass) Sokol 545 LMG (in-season event) Sturmwolf 45 SMG (in-season event) Hawker HX sniper (in-season event) NX Ravager special (in-season) Ballistic Knife melee (weekly challenges)

Six new attachments Akita Scorchlink Akimbo MPC-25 Contrabloom Laser M8A1 Autostrike-X8 Conversion CODA 9 Adaptive Discharge Mod AK-27 Battle-Scar Conversion Redwell Shade-X Suppressor

Two new operators Dorne Scorn

Six events (only three revealed so far) Rally Point community event Naughty & Nice CODMAS challenges event Astra Malorum Zombies leaderboard event

New bundles

That's already a lot of stuff available in all Black Ops 7 has to offer, but it gets even more ridiculous when you see what's coming to each specific mode.

Multiplayer

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

The following is only available in BO7 multiplayer:

Nine maps Fate (new) Utopia (new) Odysseus (new) Standoff (remastered) Sleighjacked (map variant, in-season) Meltdown (remaster, mid-season) Yakei (new, mid-season) Fringe (returning, mid-season) Unknown map variant arriving mid-season)

Nine game modes Prop Hunt One in the Chamber Sharpshooter Sticks and Stones (in-season) Gun Game (in-season) CODMAS: Holiday Havoc limited-time event (in-season) CODMAS: Snowfight limited-time event (in-season) Takeover (mid-season) Unknown game mode arriving in-season



Zombies

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

Here's everything coming to Zombies in Season 1:

Three new maps Astra Malorum (round-based) Exit 115 (survival) Zarya Cosmodrome (survival)

Four modes Ashes of the Damned directed mode Astra Malorum director mode (mid-season) CODMAS: Jingle Hells limited-time mode (in-season) CODMAS: List Keeper's Challenge limited-time mode (in-season)

New O.S.C.A.R enemy

New LGM-1 Wonder Weapon

Light Mend and Shatter Blast ammo mods

Frost Blast, Tesla Storm, and Mister Peeks field upgrades

Mule Kick Perk-A-Cola

Elemental Exposure and Slaylist Gobblegums

Warzone

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

With Warzone's Black Ops 7 integration finally arriving, here's all the new content and big changes being made:

New Haven's Hollow map

Verdansk reworks with new Signal Station POI and remastered Factory POI

Six new modes Battle Royale casual Resurgence casual Weekend limited-time modes Holiday Rush limited-time mode (in-season) High Octane (mid-season) Unknown mode arriving in-season

Loadout overhauls Access to all existing and future Black Ops 7 weapons Max five attachments Overkill enabled by default, so you can automatically equip two primary weapons Wildcards are removed Weapon build sharing carries over into Warzone Improved perks and categories New Adaptive perk

Needle Drone, Pinpoint Grenades, Phantom Signal, and Echo Unit equipment available in Warzone

Movement overhauls Default Tac-Sprint removed Increased base sprint speed You can combat roll with the Mountaineer perk

New win streak rewards available in-season

Endgame

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

Black Ops 7's unique repeatable PvE activity, Endgame, is also receiving new content in Season 1: