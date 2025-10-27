Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is the only battle royale I ever loved, so naturally it's going offline for good in April

News
published

Two years after ending active development of the game, Sharkmob has announced the end.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt trailer still - vampire after feeding
It was bound to end this way, but even so, this one hurts. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, the first and only battle royale I've ever been much good at (and thus the only one I ever really loved), is going away for good in April 2026.

"During these past 4 years, we have been thrilled to see your passion and dedication to Bloodhunt," developer Sharkmob wrote in the closure announcement. "Your feedback, creativity, and enthusiasm for our game has meant the world to us. However, despite you, our amazing community, the current player population has reached a level where keeping the servers running is no longer sustainable. This has led us to make the difficult decision to take Bloodhunt offline.

