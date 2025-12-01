Fortnite players are accusing it of using AI-generated art: 'I'm done with this game'

News
By published

Just after Tim Sweeney criticizes Steam for demanding games declare their use of AI.

A yeti&#039;s feet dangle over a hammock, with five toes on one and four on the other.
(Image credit: Epic)

Now that its popular Simpsons-themed mini-season is over, Fortnite Chapter 7 is live, complete with Kill Bill collaboration and a censored version of the Pussy Wagon. That's not what players are talking about, though. What's got them up in arms now is that some of the new art for this chapter looks AI-generated.

The smoking gun is a poster of a yeti relaxing in a hammock, feet dangling over the edge, which clearly has nine toes. After all this time, AI art still struggles with hands and feet. I mean, I can't draw hands and feet either, but at least I know not to draw four toes on one foot and five toes on the other.

Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

