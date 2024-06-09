Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is doing the '90s this October
The first trailer for Black Ops 6 premiered at the Xbox show today.
We saw the first full trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 today at the Xbox showcase, and as previously teased, it's doing a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller set in the '90s. Watch it above.
This is the first Call of Duty to release following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It's coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and will be available on Game Pass day one—that'll be October 25th, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced today.
Black Op 6 is another collaboration between Treyarch and Raven Software, the two lead studios behind 2020's Black Ops - Cold War (which apparently was also Black Ops 5). In typical CoD reveal fashion, the first trailer is completely campaign-focused. The cast of Raven's Cold War campaign is making a return, including Black Ops mainstays Frank Woods and Alex Mason.
Though, the figure in the spotlight of this trailer is Russell Adler, the manipulative CIA agent introduced in Cold War. It seems like we'll once again play as Adler for a portion of the Black Ops 6 campaign.
No word on multiplayer yet, though we should expect the return of Treyarch's round-based Zombies mode. More on Black Ops 6 is coming in a stream that directly follows the Xbox Games Showcase.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.