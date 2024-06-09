Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is doing the '90s this October

We saw the first full trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 today at the Xbox showcase, and as previously teased, it's doing a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller set in the '90s. Watch it above.

This is the first Call of Duty to release following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It's coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and will be available on Game Pass day one—that'll be October 25th, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced today.

Black Op 6 is another collaboration between Treyarch and Raven Software, the two lead studios behind 2020's Black Ops - Cold War (which apparently was also Black Ops 5). In typical CoD reveal fashion, the first trailer is completely campaign-focused. The cast of Raven's Cold War campaign is making a return, including Black Ops mainstays Frank Woods and Alex Mason.

Though, the figure in the spotlight of this trailer is Russell Adler, the manipulative CIA agent introduced in Cold War. It seems like we'll once again play as Adler for a portion of the Black Ops 6 campaign.

No word on multiplayer yet, though we should expect the return of Treyarch's round-based Zombies mode. More on Black Ops 6 is coming in a stream that directly follows the Xbox Games Showcase.