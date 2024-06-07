Get ready to initiate maximum Goku in October

There's no shortage of Dragon Ball games in the world, but this one's a big deal to a certain crowd. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which just got a release date trailer during Summer Game Fest's 2024 livestream, is the successor to the beloved Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi series, which hasn't had a new game in, oh, 15 years or so.

Sparking! Zero got the most buzz I've seen for a Dragon Ball game since 2018's FighterZ when it was announced in December 2023, and we won't have too much longer to wait for it; it's out on October 11.

The trailer above is unsurprisingly a montage of major Dragon Ball face-offs with villains like Frieza and Cell, but it also shows that the game will feature much more recent battles from Dragon Ball Super, like Ultra Instinct Goku (the most Goku of all Gokus to date) vs. ultimate strongman Jiren. If you don't recognize any of those names, well, you've got a few months to catch up on a few hundred episodes of anime. Better get started.