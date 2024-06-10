A new Anno city builder is coming in 2025, this time set in Ancient Rome

Ubisoft Forward showed off a bit more than just what we expected today (such as Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows), like a new entry into its long running city builder series. Anno 117: Pax Romana was announced, and that's exciting news since it's the first Anno game to tackle Ancient Rome. Anno 117: Pax Romana is planned for release in 2025.

The short live-action trailer, on the other hand, is a bit disappointing: I would have preferred at least a glimpse of gameplay and art, especially for a series known for its beauty and aesthetic. All we got to see today is a public herald (known as a praeco) who in Ancient Roman times would orate messages aloud for an audience while pantomiming.

IGN talked to the developers at Ubisoft about Anno 117: Pax Romana, and this praeco will indeed appear in the game. (Side note: I'm amused by this because I'm currently watching the Rome series on HBO for the first time, and I'm always appreciative of the praeco filling everyone in on the events that occur between episodes, like a human "previously on Rome" announcer.)

IGN also reports that you play as a Roman governor dispatched to manage provinces outside of Rome, such as "the Celtic Wetlands of Albion and the traditional Roman heartlands called Latium."

It's been a minute since the last Anno game launched: Anno 1800 was released in 2017. We'll share more information about Anno 117: Pax Romana when we learn more.