Ass-kicking FPS Anger Foot is coming in July: 'Shit City is a disease and your foot is the cure'

It's been two years since we first checked out Anger Foot, which had actually already been around for a couple years at that point: It was originally created in a 2020 game jam and eventually moved into alpha testing in 2021. Now, courtesy of today's Devolver Direct, we've got a release date—it's coming to Steam on July 11.

I haven't really paid much attention to Anger Foot until now, so I was caught somewhat by surprise when I read that the game takes place in the crime-ridden metropolis of Shit City. "That can't be right," I thought to myself. But, uh, yeah. Yeah, it is.

"Shit City is a disease and your foot is the cure," the Steam page states. "Lace-up a capricious collection of formidable footwear to fight through a diverse series of deranged city districts." Okay then.

You might think that the act of kicking would be a little bit limiting within the context of an FPS, but there are different styles, secrets, and unlocks to keep things fresh as you "become one with the toes." Yes, there are guns—there are always guns—but I get the impression that Anger Foot is, at least in that sense, going to be a game that takes a cue from Arkane's Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, a game we once called "the best RPG for killing things with your foot." Perhaps now it will finally have some competition?

Now, if you're thinking to yourself, "I too find 'Shit City' funny because I, like you, have the comedic sensibility of an over-sugared 12-year-old, but I'm not really all that into feet," I have good news: A demo for Anger Foot is available on Steam, so you can try it for free to see if you get a kick out of it. (Get it?)

I took the demo for a quick spin and it's pretty wild. Gameplay is reminiscent of Hotline Miami: The levels are compact and tight, and death comes quickly. Health regenerates quickly, but it only takes one or two shots to take you down, so speed, positioning, and ensuring you don't leave any corners unchecked are vital to getting through.

Ammunition is also extremely limited, at least in the little bit I played, so even when you're packing a piece, your foot is going to do most of the work. As you'd expect, it's stupidly violent, and objects in each level—doors, furniture, toilets—smash and shatter with ease. As a "wrecking things" simulator, it's pretty satisfying.

Oh, there are also interactive cutscenes that I can only describe as "demented." Enjoy!